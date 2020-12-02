The “Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Pancreatic cancer occurs when there is an uncontrollable growth of cells in the pancreas. Pancreatic cancer is categorized as exocrine and endocrine, based on the cells affected by cancer. Exocrine cells in pancreas create pancreatic enzymes. When cancer manifests in these cells, it is referred to as exocrine pancreatic cancer. Endocrine cells are a small cluster of cells and also called â€˜islets of Langerhansâ€™. These cells create hormones, such as insulin and glucagon, releasing them into the blood flow. Cancer in these cells is called endocrine pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Targeted Therapy Segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate over the forecast period

Pancreatic cancer therapeutics is basically classified into chemotherapy, surgery, targeted therapy, and others. The targeted therapy segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the higher efficacy, increasing rate of innovations, and speedy drug approvals. Targeted therapy can be referred to as the treatment with the use of drugs or other biochemical substances in order to identify and target specific cancerous cells with no or minimal harm to the healthy cells surrounding the cancer cell. For instance, Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) are a type of targeted therapy drugs that block the activity of cell growth in the cancerous cells. Erlotinib is an example of TKI used in targeted therapy for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

North America dominated the overall market and is expected to retain its dominance

North America dominated the pancreatic cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market. In the United States, the average lifetime risk of pancreatic cancer for both men and women is about 1 in 65 (1.5%). Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States and about 7% of cancer deaths. The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network predicts pancreatic cancer to become the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, by 2020. With promising drugs in the pipeline, the US pancreatic cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The high healthcare spending and state-of-the-art healthcare facilities in the United States are expected to promote the growth of the market, indirectly. The country is also a hub for high-end R&D activities, which are anticipated to have a positive impact on the novel product developments and clinical trials.

Detailed TOC of Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Pancreatic Cancer

4.2.2 Chronic Nature of Diseases Leads to Consistent Demand for Drugs

4.2.3 Advancements in Molecular Biology, Development of Drugs, and Diagnostic Technology

4.2.4 Emphasis on Early Diagnosis

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Drug Toxicity and Side Effects

4.3.2 Drugs Losing Patent Exclusivity

4.3.3 High Costs Associated with Diagnosis and Treatments

4.3.4 Stringent Regularly Guidelines

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Therapeutics

5.1.1 Targeted Therapies

5.1.2 Chemotherapy

5.1.3 Surgery

5.1.4 Other Therapeutics

5.2 Diagnostics

5.2.1 Imaging

5.2.2 Biopsy

5.2.3 Endoscopy

5.2.4 Other Diagnostics

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Apex Medical Corp.

6.1.2 Chart Industries Inc.

6.1.3 Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

6.1.4 Fisher & Paykel

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Intersurgical Ltd

6.1.7 Invacare Corporation

6.1.8 Medtronic PLC

6.1.9 Philips Healthcare

6.1.10 ResMed

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

