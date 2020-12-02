The “Aminoglycosides Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Aminoglycosides market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Aminoglycosides market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the Scope of the Report:, aminoglycosides are highly potent, antibiotics with several properties for the treatment of life-threatening infections. Aminoglycosides have concentration-dependent bactericidal activity by binding to the 30S ribosome that inhibits bacterial protein synthesis.

Aminoglycosides market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Aminoglycosides market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Gentamicin Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

Neomycin, streptomycin, gentamicin, kanamycin, tobramycin, amikacin, and others are included in the product categorization of aminoglycosides. Streptomycin is a first level antibacterial used for the treatment of tuberculosis. Aminoglycosides used in the treatment of MDR-TB include kanamycin capreomycin and amikacin.

Gentamicin is the agent of choice for major bacterial infections amongst others. Tobramycin has been found to be slightly more effective against Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections. Amikacin and gentamicin find maximum usage in veterinary medicine. Gentamicin is indicated in perinatal complications, sepsis, acute/chronic renal disease, labor or neonatal complications, diabetes, and UTI/pyelonephritis. Gentamicin forms the first line of treatment for many disorders in both developing and developed markets. Its usage is particularly high in developing regions where older gentamicin is a cost-effective and efficacious drug for many infectious diseases. Thus, its demand is consistently growing for a range of bacterial infection related diseases, with several players using it in combinations.

North America dominates the global aminoglycoside market

Geographically the aminoglycoside market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global aminoglycoside market in terms of value due to increasing incidence of bacterial infections. The growing demand for early-phase diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases is expected to drive the growth of the aminoglycoside market in North America. According to the 2017 data published by the Centres for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in 2016 the total approximate number of visits in the US, to physician offices for infectious diseases was 16.8 million. The increasing incidence rate and high patient-visit volume for infectious diseases is the primary driver for North America’s largest share in Aminoglycoside market

Europe is the second largest market for aminoglycoside in terms of value as there are favorable government policies regarding health care infrastructure and awareness of the population.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Incurable Status of the Disease

4.2.2 Global increase in Aging Population

4.2.3 Increasing Prevalence of Brain Disorders

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Adverse and Toxic Reactions Associated with Aminoglycosides

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Neomycin

5.1.2 Tobramycin

5.1.3 Gentamicin

5.1.4 Amikacin

5.1.5 Paromomycin

5.1.6 Streptomycin

5.1.7 Kanamycin

5.1.8 Other Aminoglycosides

5.2 Route of Administration

5.2.1 Parenteral

5.2.2 Intra-mammary

5.2.3 Topical

5.2.4 Oral

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Veterinary

5.3.2 Skin Infection

5.3.3 Respiratory Diseases

5.3.4 UTI & Pelvic Diseases

5.3.5 Other Diseases

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alfasan International BV

6.1.2 Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd.

6.1.3 HuvePharma

6.1.4 Jiangxi Bolai Pharmacy Co., Ltd.

6.1.5 Kremoint Pharma Pvt. Ltd

6.1.6 Medico Remedies Pvt. Ltd

6.1.7 Medson Pharmaceuticals

6.1.8 Vega Pharma Ltd.

6.1.9 Xian Wison Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

6.1.10 Yi Chang Veterinary Medicine Factory

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

