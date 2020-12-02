The “Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352974

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352974

Scope of the Report:

The automotive high-performance electric vehicles market has been segmented by drive type and vehicle type.

Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for High-Performance Electric Commercial Vehicles

Truck manufacturers, such as Daimler, Tesla, and Navistar International Corp. are racing to overcome the challenges of replacing diesel engines with batteries, as international organizations have been improving and implementing stringent exhaust emissions and fuel economy norms. As a result, commercial vehicle manufacturers and logistics companies are manufacturing their battery-based commercial vehicles. For instance,

– In January 2019, Toyota Motor North America and Kenworth Truck Company announced that they are collaborating to build ten zero-emission Kenworth T680s powered by Toyota hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrains.

– The collaboration is part of a USD 41 million Zero and Near-Zero Emissions Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) award from CARB, and is part of a larger USD 82 million program that will put fuel cell electric trucks, hydrogen fueling infrastructure, and zero emissions cargo handling equipment into operation in the ports and Los Angeles basin in 2020.

– In 2017, Daimler delivered its first electric truck to United Parcel Service would be the first US commercial customer for its new battery-powered eCanter truck.

– In 2017, German logistics group, Deutsche Post, designed and manufactured its own electric delivery van, the StreetScooter, and planned to double the annual output to 20,000 by the end of the year 2017

– In 2017, Mercedes announced that the company intends to mass produce its eTruck (an electric truck intended for urban transport) by 2020. In 2017, the company transferred 150 pre-series units to other companies and users, with the aim of sharing experiences and continuing to perfect the model.

– The truck is capable of transporting up to 25 metric tons and have a range of 200 kilometers on a single charge.

The United States Leading the North American Market

The United States is one of the potential markets for high-performance electric vehicles, and high energy Li-ion batteries and advanced powertrain parts also play a major role in propelling this market.

The most successful electric vehicle companies in the US are GM, Tesla, and Chevrolet. Recently, Tesla’s biggest lithium-ion battery factory named Gigafactory situated in Nevada, United States started the production of electric motors for its Tesla models. The Gigafactory is still under construction, and Tesla plans on producing high-performance lithium-ion batteries and electric motors through it.

With the growing environmental concerns (due to a rise in exhaust emissions) and enactment of stringent fuel economy norms, the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles has been increasing. Additionally, to reduce IC engine sales and boost electric vehicle (EV) sales, the government in different US states are providing incentives and subsidies to the consumers for the faster adoption of electric vehicles.

The Energy Improvement and Extension Act of 2008 allowed tax credits for new plug-in electric drive motor vehicles. Most states in the United States provide additional incentives for electric vehicle owners. Following this announcement by the government, Charge Point, a market leader in EV charging announced a USD 20 million commitment towards the deployment of community charging and a nation-wide network of high-speed charging stations.

Initiatives, such as the Hawaii Clean Energy Program and Richmond Electric Vehicle Program, are expected to improve the EV adoption rates in the country. The Northeast Electric Vehicle Network, which was initiated in 2011, is expected to boost the adoption of EVs in Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and communities in Maine.

In November 2016, Obama Administration passed a new rule, which wants a new hybrid and electric cars are required to make noise when traveling at low speeds so that pedestrians, especially those who are blind or have poor eyesight, will hear them coming. This new rule will aid in preventing about 2,400 pedestrian injuries a year.

– The rule requires hybrid and electric vehicles to make an audible noise when traveling in reverse or forward at speeds up to about 19 mph.

– However, the sound alert is not required at higher speeds as other factors, such as tire and wind noise, provide a warning.

– Manufacturers have until September 2019, to equip all new hybrid and electric vehicles with sounds that meet the new federal safety standard.

Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352974

Detailed TOC of Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Technology Trends

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.5 Market Restraints

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drive Type

5.1.1 Plug-in Hybrid

5.1.2 Pure Electric

5.2 By Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Cars

5.2.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Asia Pacific

5.3.2.1 China

5.3.2.2 Japan

5.3.2.3 India

5.3.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 BMW Group

6.2.2 Daimler AG

6.2.3 General Motors

6.2.4 Nissan Motor Company Ltd

6.2.5 Ford Motor Company

6.2.6 Renault

6.2.7 Rimac Automobili

6.2.8 Telsa, Inc

6.2.9 Kia Motor Corporation

6.2.10 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

6.2.11 Peugeot

6.2.12 Volkswagen AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

﻿Disposable Manifolds Market Share, Growth Analysis 2020 – Industry Size with Regional Segmentations, Business Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes Market Revenue, Business Growth 2020: Demand and Applications, Business Statistics, Competitors Strategy, Size, Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Vitamin H Market Revenue, Business Growth 2020: Demand and Applications, Business Statistics, Competitors Strategy, Size, Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Coal Dewatering Centrifuges Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Industrial Plasma Cutters Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Artificial Sweeteners Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Electric Skateboard Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Wood Coatings Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

Tablet Touch Pen Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Facial Serum Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Maritime Fende Market Size and Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Business Statistics and Regional Revenue of Manufacturers with Share Analysis – Industry Research.co