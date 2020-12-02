The “Aircraft De-icing Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Aircraft De-icing market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Aircraft De-icing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Icing up is a process of freezing of moisture on critical external surfaces of an aircraft on the ground before the flight. Freezing of moisture or formation of ice on aircraft control surfaces will result in loss of control and addition of weight, while also adding drag resistance. Frozen precipitation or frost on aircraft surfaces also compromises an aircraftâ€™s ability to obtain sufficient lift for departures. To avoid this, aircraft de-icing techniques are used. The aircraft de-icing market includes the de-icing methods used in military, commercial, and general aviation aircraft to remove the ice deposited on the surface of the aircraft. The market study also includes the sales of de-icing equipment and chemicals used in the deicers.

Aircraft De-icing market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Aircraft De-icing market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The commercial segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing passenger traffic around the world, the aircraft movements are increasing and to reach out to passenger expectation, the airlines are investing in new technologies that will help them reduce the time for de-icing the aircraft. Also, the airports are investing in new infrastructure that will make faster de-icing and save the cost incurred in the de-icing. For instance, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced its plan in 2018 to build a USD 50 million south de-icing facility to reduce flight cancellations during snowstorms. Initially, this facility is expected to have space for five large planes to be de-iced at once and when it is finished, the airport will have space for about 20 planes to be de-iced at a time. Also, the development of fluids that can be recycled and used will greatly reduce the operating costs of the airports and are anticipated to create a significant impact on the aircraft de-icing market during the forecast period.

North America Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

North America region currently has the highest market share and is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. This is majorly due to increasing passenger traffic along with increasing aircraft movements from the airports of the United States. Since the region has some of the busiest airports, the need for effective and fast de-icing methods are required in this region. Due to regular storms and adverse weather conditions in the US, often the icing is observed on the surface of the aircraft. In January 2018, the US Airlines canceled more than 1,100 flights, and more than 3,000 flights were grounded due to a massive storm and similarly, in January 2016, the airlines canceled nearly 6,300 flights in the US due to blizzard weather conditions with cold and ice hit too much of the US. To tackle such situations, the airports and airlines of North America are investing in better de-icing technologies and infrastructures for avoiding future delay and inconvenience to the passengers.

Detailed TOC of Aircraft De-icing Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user

5.1.1 Commercial

5.1.2 Other End-users

5.2 Method

5.2.1 De-Icing with Fluids

5.2.2 De-Icing by Alternative Methods

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Russia

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Germany

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 United Technologies Corporation

6.2.2 John Bean Technologies Corp

6.2.3 Vestergaard Company

6.2.4 Global Ground Support LLC

6.2.5 Textron GSE

6.2.6 Ground Support Specialist

6.2.7 Tronair, Inc.

6.2.8 Clariant AG

6.2.9 Kilfrost Group PLC

6.2.10 Cryotech Deicing Technology (General Atomics)

6.2.11 Inland Technologies Inc.

6.2.12 DuPont

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

