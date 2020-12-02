The “Set-Top Box Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Set-Top Box market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Set-Top Box market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A set-top box is a device that enables the television set to become a user interface to the Internet and also enables a television set to receive and decode digital television (DTV) broadcasts. In the current market space Set Top Box has become an integral part of TV viewing in many parts of the world.

Set-Top Box market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Set-Top Box market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Satellite Type have Witnessed Rapid Growth and is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Satellite television is one of the most important applications of the set-top box market. One of the innovations in satellite TV is the introduction of a show recording facility that enables consumers to record their shows in real-time and watch it later according to their convenient times.

– A country such as India is a huge market for set-top boxes. In addition to a thriving direct-to-home satellite business, the country is nearing the end of the digitization of its cable TV system, an effort which saw the massive upgrade of cable boxes across the country. For instance, India has around 67.56 million DTH subscribers in 2017 as compared to 66.09 million in 2016.

– According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the top five pay Direct to Home (DTH) providers added 80,000 net pay subscribers in the quarter ending September 2018.

– There is a tough competition between Cable TV and DTH. However, TV viewers might be able to switch their DTH or cable service providers without changing the set-top box (STB) by the end of 2019, according to regulator Trai’s Chairman.

– Moreover, in the United States, there is an increasing demand for IPTV and OTT which might challenge the growth of Satellite STB over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold a Major Share

– Asia-Pacific is expected to the largest market owing to the growing adoption of different set-top boxes in countries such as China and India. A large part of the Asian population still depends on set-top boxes and television sets for entertainment.

– The introduction of Smart TVs and High Definition (HD) channels has led to an increase in digital TV viewing, which in turn will boost the growth of the Set-top box (STB) market.

– In March 2018, Dish TV India Limited announced the completion of the merger of Videocon D2h Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited. With this acquisition, they created one of the largest listed media company in India and promised to lower the procurement costs of set-top boxes. Mergers of this stature supplement market growth and help in increase of demand from consumers.

– Furthermore, growing disposal income coupled with the presence of numerous government regulations about the digitalization of wired cable television broadcast channels across the region is expected to boost the growth of the STB market over the forecast period.

