The "Smart Homes Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Smart Homes market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A smart home is a suitable home setup where appliances and devices can be automatically controlled distantly from any internet-connected place in the world using a mobile or other networked device. A smart home has its devices connected through the internet, and the customer can regulate functions such as security access to the house, temperature, lighting and home theater

Smart Homes market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Smart Homes market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Smart HVAC Systems is among the Most Significant Contributors to the Market

– The smart HVACR (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) systems are critical with respect to the environmental controls around the house. They comprise of smart thermites, sensors, control valves, smart actuators, air conditioning systems, and smart room heaters, among other systems. Across the globe, owing to the increasing government regulations across developed and developing countries, most of the new buildings need smarter heating and cooling systems, thus augmenting the growth of HVAC systems.

– However, modern-day customers want products without limitation of HVAC systems, but also demand integration of various solutions in the same suite. This particularly includes energy management. This trend implies that players in the market need to either implement functions that they previously considered out of their segment or at least provide the possibility to easily connect other products to the platform/ecosystem.

– The energy savings motive is mostly addressed by automated heater controls. The demand for efficient heating equipment has led to the increasing demand for automated heater controls, thereby making it one of the most significant contributors to the global HVAC equipment market. The heating equipment provides the required heating environment in a cost-effective manner.

North America Leads in the Smart Home Market.

– Smart homes are on the rise, with nearly 30 million U.S. households projected to add smart home technology in the near future. The products consumers are looking to add to their homes include connected cameras (highest demand), video doorbells (2nd highest demand), connected light bulbs, smart locks and smart speakers of late.

– Security-focused smart home products are in demand, as family safety was voted as a significant motivator for adopting smart home technology in a recent survey. However, the biggest driver for the market was, consumers adopting smart home technology like smart lighting solutions, energy management solutions to simplify their lives with greater convenience.

– In Jan 2017, Eero, a company based out of San Francisco, that offers Wi-Fi systems for smart homes and aiming to be the gateway to the entire connected future, released the Eero Beacon that plugs straight into an outlet. Along with Beacon, Eero released new routers that run twice as fast as the old ones in terms of connectivity and offering internet speeds, plus new software that lets the router control and secures all the connected devices in a smart home.

– One in six Americans now owns a smart speaker, a figure thats up 128% from January 2017. It is estimated that 16% of Americans own a smart speaker or around 39 million people. Customers use Amazon Echo for many purposes, with one-third using it as an information provider responding to questions and over 40% as an audio speaker for listening to streaming music according to a recent survey.

