The "Europe Hair Styling Tools Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Hair Styling Tools market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Hair styling tools in Europe is available as hair dryers, hair curlers & rollers, hair straighteners, hair brushes & combs, others. The products are sold through online retail stores and offline retail stores. The hair styling tools are driven by increased need to improve the texture and outlook of the hair, thereby leading to increased consumer spending on the products in countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany.

Europe Hair Styling Tools market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Hair Styling Tools market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increased Focus towards Beauty and Personal Care

People on the region are highly focused on beauty and personal care with increased consumer spending on personal care products. This is because while certain products are tagetted at enhacing personal hygiene, other products including styling tools are targeted towards enhancing their beauty. Moreover, with the introduction of styling tools to meet specific hair concerns of individuals, consumers are able to choose the products according to their requirements. Thus, style and fashion are forming a major part of beauty and health aspects of people in the region.

Germany Witnesses Increased Imports of Electric Hair Dryers

People in the country are heavily using hair dryers which is in turn leading to increased demand for the styling tool in the country. Consumers are not only looking for a basic hair dryer but also a dryer with built-in ion generator that can not only dry hair quickly, but also make the hair look smooth and glossy every time after use. The styling tools help consumers to achieve a significant amount of control over their hair compared to drying it naturally. Also, the hair dryers enable consumers to create a variety of hairstyles as required, thereby making it a very peopular hair styling tools among people in the country.

Detailed TOC of Europe Hair Styling Tools Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Hair Dryers

5.1.2 Hair Curlers & Rollers

5.1.3 Hair Straighteners

5.1.4 Hair Brushes & Combs

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Online Retail

5.2.2 Offline Retail

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 United Kingdom

5.3.1.3 Italy

5.3.1.4 Spain

5.3.1.5 France

5.3.1.6 Russia

5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.4.2 BaBylissPRO

6.4.3 Dyson

6.4.4 Panasonic

6.4.5 Spectrum Brands, Inc.

6.4.6 Beauty Elite Group

6.4.7 Conair Corporation

6.4.8 Wahl Clipper

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

