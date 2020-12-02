The “Monochloroacetic Acid Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Monochloroacetic Acid market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Monochloroacetic Acid market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352964

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Monochloroacetic Acid Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352964

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Monochloroacetic Acid market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Monochloroacetic Acid market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Monochloroacetic Acid market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Industry

– Monochloroacetic acid (MCA) is used to make surfactants, particularly mild betaine amphoteric surfactants. Heating MCA with sodium or potassium hydrogen sulphide produces thioglycolic acid. Thioglycolic acid and its derivatives are used in the production of hair care products, such as shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks.

– Additionally, rising disposable income, rising awareness of beauty products, changes in consumption patterns, impact of globalization on lifestyles, and changing retail landscape in the developing countries (such as India, Thailand, Vietnam) are likely to boost the demand for personal care products in the coming years. This in turn, is expected to increase the demand for MCA from the personal care sector of the region.

– MCA is also required in the pharmaceuticals sector for the production of ibuprofen/brufen, dichlophenac sodium, caffeine, vitamins (e.g. vitamin B), glycine, N-(P-hydroxyphenyl)-glycine (METOL), and maleanates.

– Hence, considering the aforementioned factors, with the increasing demand for personal care products, the demand for monochloroacetic acid is likely to rise, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The demand for Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) has witnessed an increase in the past few years in China, majorly because of the increasing demand from personal care and pharmaceutical sector.

– The increasing concerns for hygiene and cleanliness have led to the growth in demand for personal care products, detergents, and washing soaps. This is likely to boost the demand for MCA owing to its requirement in the production of these personal care products.

– Moreover, AkzoNobel is likely to expand the capacity of its 100,000 ton/year MCA plant in Shanghai, after the Indian plant starts commercial operations in 2019.

– Therefore, considering the aforementioned factors, the demand for monochloroacetic acid is expected to witness a rapid increase in Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period.

Monochloroacetic Acid Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Monochloroacetic Acid market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Monochloroacetic Acid including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352964

Detailed TOC of Monochloroacetic Acid Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Agrochemicals and Personal Care Industry

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Effects of Monochloroacetic Acid

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Patent Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Glycine

5.1.2 Cellulose

5.1.3 Surfactants

5.1.4 4 2,4-Dichloro Phenoxy Acetic Acid

5.1.5 Thioglycol Acid

5.1.6 Others

5.2 End-use Industry

5.2.1 Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals

5.2.2 Agrochemicals

5.2.3 Geological Drillings

5.2.4 Dyes & Detergents

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nouryon

6.4.2 Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.4.3 Archit Organosys

6.4.4 Denak Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 Henan HDF Chemical Company, Ltd.

6.4.6 ITALMAR (THAILAND) CO., LTD.

6.4.7 Klorox Chemicals Co., Lmited

6.4.8 Mahalaxmi Industries

6.4.9 Merck KGaA

6.4.10 Meridian Chem Bond Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.11 PCC Group

6.4.12 S.R.Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.13 Shandong Minji Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 TerraTech

6.4.15 The Jiangxi Biochem Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Usage of Cyanoacetic Acid

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Citrus Fruit Coatings Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Share: 2020 Global Status of Key Players, Emerging Trends, Growth Overview, Development Size and Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Multi-standard Fast Chargers Market Size and Trends Analysis 2020, Global Revenue, Industry Updates, Future Growth Rate, Forthcoming Developments and Challenges till 2026 | Industry Research.co

High Content Screening(HCS) Consumable Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Automotive Pillar Parts Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Dental Implants Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

Optical Transparent Ceramics Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

Passenger Vehicle Replacement Tire Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Bluetooth Devices Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Medical Equipment Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

﻿Hospitality Guest Messaging Platforms Market Size Analysis with COVID-19 Impact | Latest Trends, Development Status with Business Share, and Top Key Players Analysis Forecast to 2024

Automotive Brake Boosters Market by Key Insights 2020, Top Industry Trend, Size and Growth Factors, Segmentation by Key Regions and Future Scope Forecast till 2026 | Industry Research.co