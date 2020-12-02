The “Decorative Concrete Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Decorative Concrete market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Decorative Concrete market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Decorative Concrete Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Decorative Concrete market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Decorative Concrete market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Decorative Concrete market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Residential Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– The trend of using decorative concrete in residential homes and buildings have led to the growth in demand for decorative coatings market across the globe.

– The global construction industry grew by about 3.5% during 2018, fueled by the increasing public and private investment into the sector.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing strong growth in the residential construction in countries such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, which is further likely to increase the demand for decorative concrete for residential application during the forecast period.

– The increase in middle-class population, coupled with their increasing disposable income, has facilitated the expansion in the middle-class housing construction activities in the region, which further drives the demand for decorative concrete market.

– Besides, the residential construction is also strong in North America, due to high housing demand due to growing population demand for homes, and trend of nuclear families, which is further projected to drive the demand for decorative concrete market during the forecast period.

– Besides, Europe has been witnessing healthy recovery of construction activities, which is expected to further increase the demand for decorative concrete in the years to come.

Europe Region to Dominate the Market

– Europe region dominated the global market share in 2018. After years of economic slowdown, the economies in the region have started recovering, which has also been positively influencing the construction industry in the region.

– The countries, such as Germany, United Kingdom, France, and Spain have witnessed noticeable recovery in construction activities since 2017, and is likely to continue in the coming years as well.

– Due to the growing demand for houses, the government in various countries have allocated budget for housing construction, which have been boosting the construction activities in the region.

– Housing construction has been increasing significantly in these countries, which is driving the growth of construction industry, and thereby the demand for decorative concrete.

– The renovation and remodeling of old infrastructure is further adding to the demand for decorative concrete in the region.

– Besides, the market is further expected to grow at a good pace, with key European companies investing in the incorporation of nanotechnology for additives and other ingredients, which are added to cement in the production process. The market is expected to open new avenues during the forecast period.

Decorative Concrete Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Decorative Concrete market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Decorative Concrete including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Decorative Concrete Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Remodeling and Refurbishment Activities

4.1.2 Strong Demand for Stamped Concrete for Flooring

4.1.3 Growing Demand for Green Buildings

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Capital Expenditure

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Stamped Concrete

5.1.2 Polished Concrete

5.1.3 Concrete Overlay

5.1.4 Stained Concrete

5.1.5 Colored Concrete

5.1.6 Concrete Dye

5.1.7 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Footpath & Driveway

5.2.2 Patio

5.2.3 Pool Deck

5.2.4 Floor

5.2.5 Wall

5.2.6 Others

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Non-residential

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Anaylsis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Bomanite India

6.4.3 Boral Limited

6.4.4 CEMEX S.A.B. de CV

6.4.5 Covestro AG

6.4.6 Dex-O-Tex

6.4.7 Elite Crete Systems

6.4.8 HeidelbergCement AG

6.4.9 LafargeHolcim

6.4.10 MAPEI Corporation

6.4.11 Neocrete Technologies Pvt Ltd

6.4.12 Palermo Concrete, Inc.

6.4.13 Parchem Construction Supplies (Avista)

6.4.14 RPM International Inc. (Increte Systems Inc.)

6.4.15 Sika AG

6.4.16 Tarmac

6.4.17 The Euclid Chemical Company

6.4.18 Ultratech Concrete

6.4.19 W. R. Grace & Co.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Incorporation of Nanotechnology in the Production Process

