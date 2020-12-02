The “Diethyl Ether Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Diethyl Ether market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Diethyl Ether market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Diethyl Ether market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Diethyl Ether market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Diethyl Ether market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry

– Diethyl ether is used in the automotive sector as an octane and oxygen enhancer in gasoline and as a blend in lubricating oils.

– The other application includes the use of diethyl ether as an additive for diesel starting fluids.

– The cold-starting performance of the CI engine is improved by blending the fuel with diethyl ether, due to its high cetane number and high energy density.

– Diethyl ether is a highly flammable substance, so it gives a sudden engine start by increasing the pressure in the cylinder to almost double.

– The diethyl ether additive can be of higher interest in the starting fluid in countries with cold climates, as it helps in cold-starting of engine at sub-zero temperatures.

– The automotive industry growth across the globe, especially in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East, supported by increasing investments for commercial vehicles production by giant companies such as Daimler, Volvo and Volkswagen is likely to drive the demand of diethyl ether in the coming years.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. United States is the largest producer and consumer of diethyl ether across the globe. It accounts for more than 90% production among the combined North and South America. The largest market for diethyl ether in the country being engine-starting fluids and industrial and laboratory reagents, which is estimated to have more than 65% of total consumption. In addition, smokeless gunpowder formulations for the defense and military industry is likely to contribute to one-fourth of the total consumption in United States. Moreover, the pharmaceutical spending in the United States is also increasing from the past few years. Diethyl ether is used as a solvent for drugs. The spending on medicines is likely to grow to USD 610 million by 2021. The growth is likely to come from large therapy chronic areas, such as hypertension and mental health. With increasing demand for pharmaceutical drugs and laboratory reagents, the market for diethyl ether is likely to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Diethyl Ether Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Industrial and Laboratory Solvents

4.1.2 Rising Demand for Diethyl Ether in the Production of Perfumes

4.1.3 Growing Need for Use of Diethyl Ether for Compression-Ignition (CI) Engines

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Formation of Explosive Peroxides

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis and Trends

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Fuel and Fuel Additives

5.1.2 Propellants

5.1.3 Solvents

5.1.4 Chemical Intermediates

5.1.5 Extractive Mediums

5.1.6 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Plastics

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Fragrance

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Industrial Solvents & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (ISCPL)

6.4.3 INEOS

6.4.4 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

6.4.5 Merck KGaA

6.4.6 Sasol

6.4.7 Standard Reagents Pvt. Ltd

6.4.8 TKM Pharma Pvt. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Manufacturing Multi-walled Carbon Nano Tubes, Using Diethyl Ether

