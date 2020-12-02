The “Saturated Polyester Resins Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Saturated Polyester Resins market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Saturated Polyester Resins market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Saturated Polyester Resins market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Saturated Polyester Resins market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Saturated Polyester Resins market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Powder Coatings

– Saturated polyester resins are primarily used to manufacture solvent-free powder paints and coatings. Owing to superior properties, such as good weather resistivity, excellent impact strength, and adhesion to metals (even under humid conditions), saturated polyester resins are favored for exterior and interior architectural applications, coating machinery, domestic appliances, steel furniture, and garden tools.

– The growing construction and automotive sector are expected to drive the usage of powder coatings, thus boosting the growth of the market studied, during the forecast period.

– The construction sector has been witnessing robust growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. In the Middle East & African region, governments have been making efforts to develop the non-oil sectors, after the region faced a financial crisis, due to the drastic fall in oil prices in 2014.

– Hence, the robust growth of the construction industry is expected to drive the demand for powder coatings, further providing a positive influence on the market studied.

– Besides, owing to the increasing demand for SUVs and lightweight vehicles and production of electric vehicles, automotive production has been increasing across the globe. Hence, with such an increase in automotive production, the demand for powder coatings is likely to grow, further driving the growth of the market studied.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China is expected to witness healthy growth in the demand for saturated polyester resins during the forecast period, owing to the expected noticeable growth of automotive, construction, packaging, and paints & coatings industries in the country. With healthy growth in such industries, the demand for powder coatings, automotive paints, packaging coatings & binders, etc., is expected to increase, further driving the demand for saturated polyester resins to produce such paints, coatings, and binders. China serves as the largest producer of vehicles and paints & coatings in the world. Besides, it is the world’s largest manufacturing economy and exporter of goods, which can indicate the importance of packaging for the country. The packaging industry in the country has also been witnessing robust growth, owing to the growing trend of e-commerce. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for paints, coatings, binders, etc., further driving the growth of the market studied.

Detailed TOC of Saturated Polyester Resins Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Booming Packaging Industry

4.1.2 Rapid Industrialization in Asia-Pacific and Central and Eastern Europe

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Processing and Manufacturing Cost

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin

5.1.2 Solid Saturated Resin

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Powder Coatings

5.2.2 Coil & Can Coatings

5.2.3 Automotive Paints

5.2.4 Packaging

5.2.5 Industrial Paints

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Allnex

6.4.2 Arkema SA

6.4.3 CIECH SA

6.4.4 Covestro AG

6.4.5 DIC Corporation

6.4.6 Eternal Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.8 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Hitech Industries FZE

6.4.10 Kimteks

6.4.11 Momentive

6.4.12 Novaresine SRL

6.4.13 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6.4.14 Sir Industriale SpA

6.4.15 Stepan Company

6.4.16 The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (Nippon Gohsei)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Usage of Saturated Polyester Resins Due to Low VOC Emissions

