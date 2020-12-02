The “Paraffin Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Paraffin market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Paraffin market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Paraffin Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Paraffin market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Paraffin market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Paraffin market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Paperboard and Packaging to Drive the Market

– One of the major applications for paraffin in the global scenario is the paperboard and packaging segment. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for packaging in the world, followed by Europe.

– Paraffin waxes and paraffin-based wax blends are used in packaging to provide gloss, freshness seals, moisture, and grease barriers. Some of the benefits of using this are water and water vapor resistance, gas, and odor barrier (prevent loss of flavor or contamination), and improved process efficiency.

– A high proportion of all industrial products are sold in packaging, either due to stability requirements for storage and transport, or for aesthetic reasons.

– The improvement in living standards and higher purchasing incomes, especially in eastern European and North American countries, have increased the demand for a broad range of products, all of which require packaging. Therefore, the demand for packaging is increasing, resulting in the increased consumption of paraffin.

– Another factor contributing to the potential demand for paraffin within packaging is the traditionally low levels of automation, which causes many packaging producers to use paraffin wax blends.

– Most of the demand from the packaging segment is from the food and beverage industry. On the other hand, healthcare products are the largest users of folding cartons. The aforementioned end-user segments are likely to boost the demand for paraffin, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global paraffin market in 2018. With the growing population and increasing per capita income, the number of houses is increasing in countries such as China and India, resulting in the increased average number of candles used by the individuals. With an increasing focus toward personal appearance, aging population, and quality of living, the use of cosmetic and personal care products is increasing in the region. The market for cosmetics in India has increased significantly since the past decade.

– With an increasing focus toward personal appearance, aging population, and quality of living, the use of cosmetic and personal care products is increasing in the country.

– India is expected to strengthen its position among the leading consumers of paraffin, globally, during the forecast period.

– The economy of India is the sixth-largest in the world, measured by nominal GDP, and the third-largest by Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). The country is classified as a newly industrialized country, and one of the G-20 major economies, with an average growth rate of approximately 7% over the last two decades.

– With a growing population and increasing per capita income, the number of houses is increasing in the country, resulting in the increased average number of candles used by the individuals.

– The packaging industry in the country is rising at a significant rate, owing to the expanding food, beverage, and retail industries. According to the Indian Institute of Packaging (IP), the Indian packaging sector is expected to be valued at USD 32 billion by 2020, exhibiting double-digit growth of nearly 13% every year.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to boost the market for paraffin, during the forecast period.

Paraffin Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Paraffin market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Paraffin including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Paraffin Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Candles and Packaging

4.1.2 Growing Personal Care Industry in the Asia-Pacific Region

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Development of Bio-based Products

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Paraffin Wax

5.1.2 Liquid Paraffin

5.1.3 Kerosene

5.1.4 Petroleum Jelly

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Candles

5.2.2 Cosmetics and Personal Care

5.2.3 Paperboard and Packaging

5.2.4 Fuel

5.2.5 Rubber

5.2.6 Lubricants

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aromachimie Ltd

6.4.2 Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP

6.4.3 Cepsa

6.4.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation.

6.4.5 H&R GROUP

6.4.6 HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC

6.4.7 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

6.4.8 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

6.4.9 LANXESS

6.4.10 NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD

6.4.11 PersiaParaffin

6.4.12 Petrobras

6.4.13 Repsol

6.4.14 Sasol

6.4.15 Sinopec

6.4.16 The International Group Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Use of Investment Casting

7.2 Other Opportunities

