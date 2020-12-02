The “India Industrial Lubricants Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The India Industrial Lubricants market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the India Industrial Lubricants market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Heavy Equipment Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Due to exposure to extreme cold or heat, moisture, dust and dirt, heavy equipment performance can be affected and can lead to premature equipment failure.

– In order to keep the equipment and its performance intact, various industrial lubricants are designed for the equipment, for instance, greases, engine oil, diesel fuel, wire rope lubricants, etc.

– Heavy equipment dominates the demand for industrial lubricants in the country. The growing construction and mining activities in the country has increased the usage of heavy equipment in the country.

– With the increased usage of such equipment, the demand for industrial lubricants is also increasing for application in such equipment in the country.

– The government has planned an investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country. In addition, it has also allocated resources to upgrade infrastructure facilities across the country.

– Besides, the government also have plans to build about 100 airports before 2032, which is further expected to drive the construction activities in the country in the years to come.

– The country is one of the largest producers of iron ore, coal, and chromium in the world. Besides, it is also engaged in the mining of bauxite, manganese ore, talc, and barytes. The mining activities of such minerals have also been increasing in the country which is further increasing the demand and usage of heavy equipment.

– The demand for agricultural equipment has also been increasing in the country, with growing modernization in the sector.

– Hence, all such increasing demand and usage of heavy equipment is further projected to drive the demand for heavy equipment in the country, which is further likely to drive the demand for industrial lubricants during the forecast period.

Growing Demand from Wind Energy Sector

– Gear oils find application in wind turbines for lubrication of the main gearbox and other gear motor components.

– The lubricant requirements in wind turbine gearboxes are more stringent, compared to other industrial gear oils. This is because of the high temperatures, bearing wear, corrosion and oxidation, and load weights involved during the process of power generation.

– There is a growing demand for synthetic gear oils in wind turbines due to their enhanced properties, over their mineral-based counterparts, owing to the performance additives used during the formulation of synthetic oils, as per requirement.

– Power generation from wind energy is growing at a rapid pace in the country, with continuously increasing installed capacities of wind turbines every year. The government have been taking initiative to increase the renewable energy infrastructure, including wind energy.

– For instance, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has set an ambitious target to set up renewable energy capacities to the tune of 175 GW by 2022, which includes addition of 60 for wind power installed capacity.

– Thus, with increase in wind energy infrastructure, the demand for industrial lubricants, such as gear oils, grease, etc. is expected to increase in the country during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of India Industrial Lubricants Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Demand from the Growing Wind Energy Sector

4.1.2 “Make in India” Initiative Expanding Industrial Base

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increased Environment Pollution Leading to Growing Industrial Regulations

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Engine Oil

5.1.2 Transmission and Hydraulic Fluid

5.1.3 Metalworking Fluid

5.1.4 General Industrial Oil

5.1.5 Gear Oil

5.1.6 Grease

5.1.7 Process Oil

5.1.8 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power Generation

5.2.2 Heavy Equipment

5.2.3 Food & Beverage

5.2.4 Metallurgy & Metalworking

5.2.5 Chemical Manufacturing

5.2.6 Others (Packaging, Oil & Gas (Drilling Fluids))

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Amsoil Inc.

6.4.2 Apar Industries Ltd

6.4.3 Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd

6.4.4 Bechem

6.4.5 Blaser Swisslube India Pvt Ltd.

6.4.6 Castrol Limited (BP)

6.4.7 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)

6.4.8 Continental Petroleums Limited

6.4.9 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.10 Fuchs Lubricants Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.11 GP Petrolemus Ltd.

6.4.12 Gulf Oil International

6.4.13 Hardcastle Petrofer Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.14 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

6.4.15 Idemitsu Lube India Pvt Ltd.

6.4.16 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

6.4.17 Kluber Lubrication

6.4.18 Panama Petrochem Ltd.

6.4.19 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.20 Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd (Veedol)

6.4.21 Total S.A.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Mining Operations

7.2 Robust Growth of Construction Industry

