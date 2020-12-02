The “Fiber Cement Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Fiber Cement market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Fiber Cement market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Sliding Application

– Siding is a major application of fiber cement market. The demand is expected to increase during the forecasted period, in response to its superior intrinsic properties.

– Fiber cement is increasingly being popular in both commercial and residential sectors because of the high durability and low maintenance costs associated with it, when compared to wood or vinyl siding. Fiber cement helps in making buildings energy efficient, as insulation made from it can reduce the electricity consumption.

– Fiber cement siding is increasingly used by residential sector in dry weather regions such as China, India, Japan, etc., where wood and masonite were dominant.

– Also, the government targets for the number of energy efficient and green buildings in Europe and United States, are also driving the market.

– Therefore, low maintenance, high durability, and low initial costs are the factors which would increase the demand during the forecasted period.

Europe Region to Dominate the Market

Europe region dominated the global market share in 2018. Germany is the largest economy in Europe, and the fifth largest, globally. The public consumption rate has increased by 0.5%, which is expected to drive the growth. Germany has the largest construction industry in Europe. The construction sector in Germany accounts for nearly 3.3% of the GDP. In 2018, Germany spent almost 10% of its annual GDP (around EUR 298 billion) into construction projects. The residential construction segment is expected to have a moderately high growth. According to The Federal Statistics Office, permits were issued for 72,335 new residential buildings and approval was given for 12,454 existing buildings. The construction market in the region has been growing slowly, mainly driven by the increasing new residential construction activities. It is also expected that, various developed countries in EU would spend more on the public infrastructure, and there would be an increase in investments through public-private partnerships at municipal level. These factors are estimated to boost the demand for fiber cement in Germany, during the forecast period.

