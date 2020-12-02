The “Bio-based Resins Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Bio-based Resins market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Bio-based Resins market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bio-based Resins market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Bio-based Resins market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Bio-based Resins market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Flexible Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Bioplastics made from bio-based resins provide the packaging industry, with a renewable sustainable option for a variety of uses. Within packaging, rigid packaging accounts for the larger share of the market.

– This is because it is used in a large variety of products, including bottles, jars, canisters, cups, buckets, containers, trays, and clamshells.

– A majority of bio-based rigid packaging products are made of bio-based non-biodegradable PE and PET. Additionally, PLA, PBS and PHA plastics can also offer an add-on functionality of biodegradability to rigid packaging applications.

– For instance, bio-PLAs application in flexible packaging offer properties, such as high clarity, stiffness, and excellent printability. These properties make it highly suitable for applications in flexible packaging films made from bio-PLA resin.

– The growing food & beverage companies, and innovation in packaging industry, has been driving the growth of flexible packaging market, owing to light weight, comparatively lower cost than rigid packaging, and ease in changing the packaging sizes.

– Regions, such as North America and Europe has stringent regulations which regulates the packaging industry, in order to avoid use of harmful materials in packaging. Owing to this, the use of bio-based materials have been increasing in the packaging industry in these regions.

– Besides in Asia-Pacific region, flexible packaging industry has been witnessing strong growth due to the robust growth of e-retail, growing manufacturing sector, and increased adoption of flexible packaging due to its lightweight.

– In addition, Asia-Pacific has been facing severe issues related to the disposal of petroleum-based non-biodegradable packaging materials, which is further leading to shift towards eco-friendly raw materials, such as bio-based resins for application in packaging industry.

– Hence, all such factors are likely to drive the growth of bio-based resins demand from the flexible packaging market during the forecast period.

Europe Region to Dominate the Market

– Europe region dominated the global market share in 2018. The growth of bio-based resins market is expected to be driven by the growing demand from industries, such as packaging, electronics, consumer goods, agriculture, etc.

– Germany is expected to lead the market demand for bio-based resins owing to the growing application and demand from various end-user industries.

– The packaging industry in Germany has been growing at a rapid pace, owing to the huge increases in domestic e-commerce and rising foreign exports. In addition, the increasing preference for packaged food and beverages has also led to the growth of the packaging industry. Hence, the positive development in the packaging industry is expected to contribute to the demand for bio-based resins market.

– The German electronic industry is Europes biggest of its kind, and the fifth-largest, worldwide. The electrical and electronics industry accounted for about 11% of the total German industrial production. Besides, electronic production is also expected to increase in countries such as United Kingdom, France, and Italy, which is likely to add to the demand for bio-based resins market.

– Bio-based resins also find application in construction industry in the region. However, the usage is very less as compared to other industries, but it is expected to gain momentum gradually. In countries, such as Germany, United Kingdom, and Spain, the construction sector has been witnessing growth due to rising residential construction and government spending on infrastructure development, which is further expected to drive the demand for bio-based resins market in the coming years in the region.

– Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for bio-based resins market in the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Bio-based Resins Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Environmental Factors Encouraging a Paradigm Shift

4.1.2 Growing Demand for bioplastics in Flexible Packaging

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness and High Cost Association

4.2.2 Availability of Cheaper Alternatives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Biodegradable Starch Blends

5.1.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.3 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET)

5.1.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

5.1.5 Bio-Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

5.1.6 Biodegradable Polyesters

5.1.7 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Packaging – Rigid

5.2.2 Packaging – Flexible

5.2.3 Textiles

5.2.4 Consumer Goods

5.2.5 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.6 Agriculture and Horticulture

5.2.7 Building and Construction

5.2.8 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.9 Other Applications (Medical)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema SA

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Biotec

6.4.4 Braskem

6.4.5 Corbion

6.4.6 Danimer Scientific

6.4.7 DowDuPont

6.4.8 Futerro

6.4.9 Minima

6.4.10 Natureworks LLC

6.4.11 Novamont SpA

6.4.12 Trinseo

6.4.13 Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Awareness of Sugarcane Polythene Benefits in Comparison to Oil-based Polythene

7.2 Government Regulations on Petroleum Resin Products

