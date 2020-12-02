Global “Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market” (2020) thoroughly scrutinizes the effects of a wide range of factors impacting the market drivers and development. Furthermore, it offers in-depth insights into the key producers, market outline, as well as conjecture and provincial investigation. This report also inspects the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market wholesalers, deals channels, difficulties, openings, drivers, future patterns, development rate, market share, rivalry scene, and status. Geographically, this report provides the import, fare, clear utilization, and creation of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) in Southeast Asia, Japan, China, Europe, North America and India.

The global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19 for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries on Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) industry.This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Report 2020 provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Report are

OCTAL

Sri Poma Plastic

SK Chemicals

Mayplas Packaging Sdn Bhd

Indorama Ventures

KoKsan

WinTech Polymer Ltd.

M&G Chemicals

Asia Resins Co., Ltd

Poly Projects Sdn Bhd

Nan Ya Plastics

DAK

Polyplex

Dupont

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

MPI Polyester Industries

SABIC

Lotte Chemical

MPI polyester Industries Sdn. Bhd. Ltd.

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation (SSFC)

EIPET

Petroquimica Suape

Eastman

JBF

Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd.

Commercial Plastic Industries (CPI)

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Share providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Trends, development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fibers

Resins

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Others (Material Handling and Strapping)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market?

What was the size of the emerging Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market?

What are the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry?

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis

2. Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Active Participants

3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials

3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers

3.3 Alternative Analysis

3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

4 Market Competitive Landscape

4.1 Industry Leading Players

4.2 Industry News

4.2.1 Key Product Launch News

4.2.2 M&A and Expansion Plans

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

5.1 OCTAL

5.1.1 OCTAL Company Profile

5.1.2 OCTAL Business Overview

5.1.3 OCTAL Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.1.4 OCTAL Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.2 Sri Poma Plastic

5.2.1 Sri Poma Plastic Company Profile

5.2.2 Sri Poma Plastic Business Overview

5.2.3 Sri Poma Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.2.4 Sri Poma Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.3 SK Chemicals

5.3.1 SK Chemicals Company Profile

5.3.2 SK Chemicals Business Overview

5.3.3 SK Chemicals Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.3.4 SK Chemicals Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.4 Mayplas Packaging Sdn Bhd

5.4.1 Mayplas Packaging Sdn Bhd Company Profile

5.4.2 Mayplas Packaging Sdn Bhd Business Overview

5.4.3 Mayplas Packaging Sdn Bhd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4.4 Mayplas Packaging Sdn Bhd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.5 Indorama Ventures

5.5.1 Indorama Ventures Company Profile

5.5.2 Indorama Ventures Business Overview

5.5.3 Indorama Ventures Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.5.4 Indorama Ventures Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.6 KoKsan

5.6.1 KoKsan Company Profile

5.6.2 KoKsan Business Overview

5.6.3 KoKsan Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.6.4 KoKsan Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.7 WinTech Polymer Ltd.

5.7.1 WinTech Polymer Ltd. Company Profile

5.7.2 WinTech Polymer Ltd. Business Overview

5.7.3 WinTech Polymer Ltd. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.7.4 WinTech Polymer Ltd. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.8 M&G Chemicals

5.8.1 M&G Chemicals Company Profile

5.8.2 M&G Chemicals Business Overview

5.8.3 M&G Chemicals Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.8.4 M&G Chemicals Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.9 Asia Resins Co., Ltd

5.9.1 Asia Resins Co., Ltd Company Profile

5.9.2 Asia Resins Co., Ltd Business Overview

5.9.3 Asia Resins Co., Ltd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.9.4 Asia Resins Co., Ltd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.10 Poly Projects Sdn Bhd

5.10.1 Poly Projects Sdn Bhd Company Profile

5.10.2 Poly Projects Sdn Bhd Business Overview

5.10.3 Poly Projects Sdn Bhd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.10.4 Poly Projects Sdn Bhd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.11 Nan Ya Plastics

5.11.1 Nan Ya Plastics Company Profile

5.11.2 Nan Ya Plastics Business Overview

5.11.3 Nan Ya Plastics Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.11.4 Nan Ya Plastics Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.12 DAK

5.12.1 DAK Company Profile

5.12.2 DAK Business Overview

5.12.3 DAK Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.12.4 DAK Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.13 Polyplex

5.13.1 Polyplex Company Profile

5.13.2 Polyplex Business Overview

5.13.3 Polyplex Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.13.4 Polyplex Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.14 Dupont

5.14.1 Dupont Company Profile

5.14.2 Dupont Business Overview

5.14.3 Dupont Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.14.4 Dupont Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.15 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

5.15.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Company Profile

5.15.2 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Business Overview

5.15.3 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.15.4 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.16 MPI Polyester Industries

5.16.1 MPI Polyester Industries Company Profile

5.16.2 MPI Polyester Industries Business Overview

5.16.3 MPI Polyester Industries Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.16.4 MPI Polyester Industries Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.17 SABIC

5.17.1 SABIC Company Profile

5.17.2 SABIC Business Overview

5.17.3 SABIC Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.17.4 SABIC Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.18 Lotte Chemical

5.18.1 Lotte Chemical Company Profile

5.18.2 Lotte Chemical Business Overview

5.18.3 Lotte Chemical Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.18.4 Lotte Chemical Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.19 MPI polyester Industries Sdn. Bhd. Ltd.

5.19.1 MPI polyester Industries Sdn. Bhd. Ltd. Company Profile

5.19.2 MPI polyester Industries Sdn. Bhd. Ltd. Business Overview

5.19.3 MPI polyester Industries Sdn. Bhd. Ltd. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.19.4 MPI polyester Industries Sdn. Bhd. Ltd. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.20 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation (SSFC)

5.20.1 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation (SSFC) Company Profile

5.20.2 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation (SSFC) Business Overview

5.20.3 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation (SSFC) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.20.4 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation (SSFC) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.21 EIPET

5.21.1 EIPET Company Profile

5.21.2 EIPET Business Overview

5.21.3 EIPET Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.21.4 EIPET Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.22 Petroquimica Suape

5.22.1 Petroquimica Suape Company Profile

5.22.2 Petroquimica Suape Business Overview

5.22.3 Petroquimica Suape Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.22.4 Petroquimica Suape Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.23 Eastman

5.23.1 Eastman Company Profile

5.23.2 Eastman Business Overview

5.23.3 Eastman Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.23.4 Eastman Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.24 JBF

5.24.1 JBF Company Profile

5.24.2 JBF Business Overview

5.24.3 JBF Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.24.4 JBF Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.26 Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd.

5.26.1 Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd. Company Profile

5.26.2 Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd. Business Overview

5.26.3 Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.26.4 Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

5.27 Commercial Plastic Industries (CPI)

5.27.1 Commercial Plastic Industries (CPI) Company Profile

5.27.2 Commercial Plastic Industries (CPI) Business Overview

5.27.3 Commercial Plastic Industries (CPI) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.27.4 Commercial Plastic Industries (CPI) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Products Introduction

6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

6.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Price by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

6.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast Sales and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

6.2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast Revenue and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

6.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Price and Growth Rate by Types (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Fibers

6.3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Resins

6.4 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Types (2020-2025)

6.4.1 Fibers Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4.2 Resins Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

7.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)

7.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast Sales and Market Share by Applications (2020-2025)

7.2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2020-2025)

7.3 Global Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate by Applications (2015-2020)

7.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Packaging (2015-2020)

7.3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Electrical & Electronics (2015-2020)

7.3.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Construction (2015-2020)

7.3.5 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Others (Material Handling and Strapping) (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Applications (2020-2025)

7.4.1 Packaging Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.2 Electrical & Electronics Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.3 Automotive Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.4 Construction Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.5 Others (Material Handling and Strapping) Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

8.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

8.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

8.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

9 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis

9.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

9.2 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast

9.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9.6 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis by Country

9.6.1 U.S. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

9.6.2 Canada Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

9.6.3 Mexico Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

10 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis

10.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

10.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.3 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast

10.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10.6 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis by Country

10.6.1 Germany Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.2 United Kingdom Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.3 France Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.4 Italy Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.5 Spain Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.6 Russia Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

11 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis

11.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

11.2 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.3 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11.6 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis by Country

11.6.1 China Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.2 Japan Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.3 South Korea Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.4 Australia Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.5 India Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

12 South America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis

12.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

12.2 South America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 South America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 South America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast

12.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

12.6 South America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis by Country

12.6.1 Brazil Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

12.6.2 Argentina Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

12.6.3 Columbia Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

13 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis

13.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

13.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13.3 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13.4 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Forecast

13.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

13.6 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Analysis by Country

13.6.1 UAE Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

13.6.2 Egypt Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

13.6.3 South Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales and Growth Rate

14 Conclusions and Recommendations

14.1 Key Market Findings and Prospects

14.2 Advice for Investors

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

…………Continued

