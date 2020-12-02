Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

Chondroitin Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Chondroitin

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Chondroitin Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Chondroitin industry.

About Chondroitin:

  • Chondroitin is a chondrin derivative, generally is Chondroitin sulfate.
  • Chondroitin sulfate is a sulfated glycosaminoglycan (GAG) composed of a chain of alternating sugars (N-acetylgalactosamine and glucuronic acid). It is usually found attached to proteins as part of a proteoglycan. A chondroitin chain can have over 100 individual sugars, each of which can be sulfated in variable positions and quantities. Chondroitin sulfate is an important structural component of cartilage and provides much of its resistance to compression. Along with glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate has become a widely used dietary supplement for treatment of osteoarthritis.

    Chondroitin Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Shandong Dongcheng
  • TSI
  • Focus Chem
  • SANXIN GROUP
  • Yibao Group
  • Jiaixng Hengjie
  • Qingdao Green-Extract
  • IBSA
  • QJBCHINA
  • Nippon Zoki
  • GGI
  • Summit Nutritionals

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Food Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Pharmacy
  • Health Products

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • Unites States is an important consumption market of Chondroitin, enjoying 65% consumption market share in 2015. In China, 60% of exports amount exported to the United States.
  • Market competition is intense. Dongcheng, TSI, and Focus Chem, etc are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future due to development of synthetic mica.
  • Chondroitin Industry is relatively old, but there is relatively big market in new downstream industry is untapped. So investment for Chondroitin is promising.
  • The worldwide market for Chondroitin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 2800 million USD in 2024, from 1210 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Chondroitin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Chondroitin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chondroitin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chondroitin in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Chondroitin market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Chondroitin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Chondroitin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chondroitin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Chondroitin Market Report:

    • What will be the Chondroitin market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Chondroitin market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Chondroitin Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Chondroitin Market:

