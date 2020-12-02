“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Chondroitin:

Chondroitin is a chondrin derivative, generally is Chondroitin sulfate.

Chondroitin sulfate is a sulfated glycosaminoglycan (GAG) composed of a chain of alternating sugars (N-acetylgalactosamine and glucuronic acid). It is usually found attached to proteins as part of a proteoglycan. A chondroitin chain can have over 100 individual sugars, each of which can be sulfated in variable positions and quantities. Chondroitin sulfate is an important structural component of cartilage and provides much of its resistance to compression. Along with glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate has become a widely used dietary supplement for treatment of osteoarthritis. Chondroitin Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Shandong Dongcheng

TSI

Focus Chem

SANXIN GROUP

Yibao Group

Jiaixng Hengjie

Qingdao Green-Extract

IBSA

QJBCHINA

Nippon Zoki

GGI

Summit Nutritionals Market Segment by Type, covers:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pharmacy

Health Products Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

Unites States is an important consumption market of Chondroitin, enjoying 65% consumption market share in 2015. In China, 60% of exports amount exported to the United States.

Market competition is intense. Dongcheng, TSI, and Focus Chem, etc are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future due to development of synthetic mica.

Chondroitin Industry is relatively old, but there is relatively big market in new downstream industry is untapped. So investment for Chondroitin is promising.

The worldwide market for Chondroitin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 2800 million USD in 2024, from 1210 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.