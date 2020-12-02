“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Hexamine is a white color crystal shape powders, odorless with slightly sweet taste. It has anaphylactic irritation to the skin; specific gravity: 1.331(20℃); flash point: 250℃; stored in the air, it is stable, but easy to absorb moisture and lump. Hexamine is flammable with colorless flame. Its melting point is 263℃. When heated to 100℃ at normal pressure, minor part of it will be sublimated and decomposed into methylamine.

Hexamine is a white color crystal shape powders, odorless with slightly sweet taste. The main type is Stabilized Grade and Unstabilized Grade, and the Unstabilized Grade are produced by almost manufacturers in the world, so the share of the Unstabilized Grade is bigger than the Stabilized Grade. In 2016, the production of the Unstabilized Grade is 113107 MT and took 57.40% of the global production. It can be used into many applications such as synthetic resin industry, rubber industry, textile industry and other industry. Hexamine is mostly used in the synthetic resin industry, in 2016 there are 123079 MT used in the synthetic resin industry.

China is the leading production regions of Hexamine for one hand the raw material formaldehyde is mainly produce in China, for another hand there are many companies in China compared to other regions to produce it. According to our research, there are still some companies in China to begin to build the plants. So the production of China will still increase and China will still lead the market.

The main manufacturers include Metafrax, Shchekinoazot JSC, INEOS, Caldic, Hexion, MGC, KCI, Simalin, Sina Chemical and so on. The market concentration is not high but the operation rate is not high, especially in China. About the low operation in China, the main reason is that some companies compete with each other and the market is shared, no company can take the leading position.

The worldwide market for Hexamine for Industrial Uses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 200 million USD in 2024, from 160 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.