About Commercial Avionics:

Avionics consist of electro-mechanical and electronic systems used on aircraft, artificial satellites and spacecraft, which assist the pilots in safe and efficient operation of an aircraft. Commercial Avionics Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Honeywell Aerospace

Universal Avionics System Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

General Electronics

L-3 Communications

Rockwell Collins

Diehl Aerospace GmbH

Astronautics Corporation of America

Curtiss-Wright Corporation Market Segment by Type, covers:

Very Large Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Integrated Modular Avionics

Avionics Full Duplex Switched Ethernet

Cockpit Systems

Cabin Systems

Flight Control & Emergency

Navigation

Surveillance

Electrical Systems

Communication Systems

Central Maintenance Systems Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

This report focuses on the Commercial Avionics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.