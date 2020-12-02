“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Seamless Copper Tubes:

Seamless Copper Tubes actually mean a non- welded Copper Tubes, (the word tube says that it has a central cavity, means hole) this means there would no scars or marks on the surface of the tubes.

Seamless copper tubess are of the same type, initially copper billets are produced by extruding the raw copper and after obtaining the cylindrical copper billet of required dimensions it is transferred to Mannesmann Mill (famous for extruding seamless tubess), where the central cavity is initially made by piercing, and then drawing it (with a mandrel attached), into a long tubular copper.

First, as for the US residential Seamless Copper Tube industry, the industry concentration rate is relatively concentrated. The top 5 manufacturers have 64.20% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Mueller which has 16.97% market share in 2016, is the leader in the US Seamless Copper Tube industry. The manufacturers following Mueller are Wieland and Wolverine Tube, which respectively has 14.43% and 12.08% market share globally.

Second, the USA consumption of Seamless Copper Tube products rises up from 221.33 K Ton in 2012 to 257.84 K Ton in 2016, with CAGR of 3.89%. At the same time, the revenue of US Seamless Copper Tube sales market has a decline from 2091.47 M USD to 1716.35 M USD. The reason causes this decline is the drop of Seamless Copper Tube price, although the demand of downstream customers, especially is growing.