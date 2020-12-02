Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

PV Inverter Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “PV Inverter Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About PV Inverter:

  • PV Inverter is one power transfer apparatus, which is used to transfer the DC power generated through PV to AC power. For the reverse process of rectification, the apparatus is so called “inverter”.When solar cells are disposed in sunlight, it produces direct curren. However the supply system in the form of DC power has an extremely limited. For example, fluorescent lamps, televisions, refrigerators, electric fans and so on cannot be used directly with DC power supply, and most electric machinery are as well. In addition, when the power supply needs to increase voltage or lower voltage, it is simply adding a Transformer in AC power system, while lifting technology of voltage in a DC system is much more complex. Therefore, in addition to direct use of communications, weather and other special DC power users, the production of electricity need to be equipped with a PV Inverter in PV systems.

    PV Inverter Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Sungrow Power
  • Huawei
  • TBEA
  • SiNENG
  • KSTAR
  • KELONG
  • EAST
  • Chint Power
  • SSE
  • Samil Power
  • Growatt
  • JFY Tech.
  • ZTE Quantum
  • NEGO
  • GoodWe
  • SAJ
  • GinLong
  • Northern Electric (Qingdao)
  • APS
  • Omnik
  • SMA
  • ABB
  • Omron
  • TMEIC
  • Tabuchi
  • Advanced Energy
  • KACO
  • Schneider
  • Ingeteam
  • Fronius
  • Siemens
  • Satcon
  • Enphase
  • AROS Solar
  • KOSTAL
  • STECA
  • Green Power
  • Helios Systems
  • Siliken Electronics
  • LTI REENERGY

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Stand-alone inverters
  • Grid-tie inverters
  • Battery backup inverters

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • At present, PV Inverter market is occupied by Sungrow Power, Huawei, and Sineng. Foreign companies, such as SMA, ABB and KACO have entered domestic market. However, due to the price and delivery of the service, the market share of is not high for the foreign companies. Statistics show that Sungrow Power PV Inverter companies occupy the major market share, the domestic PV power projects almost all selected domestic product.
  • As is shown in the Figure, Global PV inverter industry exhibites upward trend overall. Many opptunities exist in the next five years.
  • The worldwide market for PV Inverter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 6310 million USD in 2024, from 6200 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PV Inverter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe PV Inverter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PV Inverter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PV Inverter in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the PV Inverter market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the PV Inverter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, PV Inverter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PV Inverter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in PV Inverter Market Report:

    • What will be the PV Inverter market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the PV Inverter market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the PV Inverter Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of PV Inverter Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 PV Inverter Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 PV Inverter Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 PV Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 PV Inverter Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 PV Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global PV Inverter Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 PV Inverter Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 PV Inverter Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global PV Inverter Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global PV Inverter Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 PV Inverter Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 PV Inverter Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global PV Inverter Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 PV Inverter Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

