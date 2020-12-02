“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Cement Kilns:

Cement kilns are used for the pyro processing stage of manufacture of Portland and other types of hydraulic cement, in which calcium carbonate reacts with silica-bearing minerals to form a mixture of calcium silicates. Over a billion tons of cement is made per year, and cement kilns are the heart of this production process: their capacity usually defines the capacity of the cement plant. As the main energy-consuming and greenhouse-gas—emitting stage of cement manufacture, improvement of kiln efficiency has been the central concern of cement manufacturing technology. Cement Kilns Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

FLSmidth

Thyssenkrupp

Pengfei Group

CITIC HIC

CBMI

Hongxing Machinery

KHD

FIVES Group

NHI

Tongli Heavy Machinery

Chanderpur

IKN GmbH

UBE Machinery

Boardman

Shanghai Minggong

Feeco

CHMP Market Segment by Type, covers:

Less than 2000ton/day

2000-5000ton/day

More than 5000ton/day Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Wet Cement Production

Dry Cement Production Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

In the coming years there is an increasing motivation for manufacturers in the regions of China and Europe to pay attention to the products because of the demand. Increasing of cement fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, Demand in developing countries such as India ,Middle East and Africa will drive growth of the global cement kilns market.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the cement kilns market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the cement kilns market indicated that China would account for the highest sales in 2023 with close to 42 percent of global sales value coming from this region. But regions such as Middle East &Africa and CIS Regions will have great potential. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

The worldwide market for Cement Kilns is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 730 million USD in 2024, from 580 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.