About Flexible Flat Cable (FFC):

Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) is a type of flexible electronics piece that consists of many strands of electrical wire placed beside of each other in a wide and flat assembly. It is used to link the PCB when connect with the connector. It is widely used in the automotive, medical, TV industry. (Note: the data about Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) in this report donâ€™t include the connector.) Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Sumitomo Electric

Mei Tong Electronics

Johnson Electric

He Hui Electronics

Samtec

Cvilux

Luxshare-ICT

Axon Cable

Hezhi Electronic

Xinfuer Electronics

Hitachi Metals, Ltd

WÃ¼rth Elektronik

VST Electronics

JSB TECH

Cicoil Flat Cables

Sumida-flexcon

Nicomatic Market Segment by Type, covers:

0.500 mm Pitches

1.00 mm Pitches

1.250 mm Pitches

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

PC/PC Display

CD-ROM Drive

TV

Printer

DVD/BD Player

Car Stereo

Game Machine

GPS

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) market, while the Taiwan is the second sales volume market for Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) in 2016.

In the industry, Sumitomo Electric profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Johnson Electric and He Hui Electronics ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 16.59%, 11.03% and 8.19% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Flexible Flat Cable (FFC), including 0.500 mm pitches, 1.00 mm pitches and 1.25 mm pitches. And 0.500 mm pitches is the main type for Flexible Flat Cable (FFC), and the 0.500 mm pitches reached a sales volume of approximately 1169.49 M Pcs in 2016, with 30.28% of global sales volume.

Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Flexible Flat Cable (FFC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 480 million USD in 2024, from 450 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.