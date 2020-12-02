“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Android POS Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Android POS:

Android POS can link itself to several checkout terminals in your counter and operated by main computer. With the Android technologies added, the device is programmed, it can track your usage, record sales, monitor updates of dollar changes, calculate orders and payments, and tally inventory sales based on items saved in your system. This POS system gives you control on your business where security control on the cash register have and limit the number of employees who can open this. The Android POS is capable of keeping tracks and records of companyâ€™s sales. Checking the businessâ€™s profit is much easier compared to tedious manual checking. It can help to improve marketing strategies and technique by analyzing the condition of the business. Thatâ€™s why even small-scale businesses need the help of such device to make their job a lot easier and faster. Android POS Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Fujian Centerm

PAX Technology

Xinguodu

Smartpeak

Newland Payment

Clover Network

Zall Fintech

SZZT Electronics

Sunmi

Justtide

Ingenico

NEWPOS

Wintec

Hisense Market Segment by Type, covers:

Portable POS

Desktop POS Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Retail

Restaurant

Hospitality

Other Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

In the last several years, Global market of Android POS developed rapidly. In 2016, Global production of Android POS is nearly 46 K Unit.

The global average price of Android POS is in the decreasing trend, from 331 USD/Unit in 2012 to 252 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Android POS includes Portable, Desktop and Other. And the Portable POS devices hold the largest market share in 2016 (about 85%).

Android POS is widely used in Retail, Restaurant, Hospitality Industry and other field. The biggest usage of Android POS is Retail, and the sale in 2016 is 25 K Units. The trend of Retail is increasing.

China region is the largest supplier of Android POS, with a production market share nearly 62.3% in 2016. USA is the second largest supplier of Android POS products, enjoying production market share nearly 9.8% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Android POS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 46.2% over the next five years, will reach 230 million USD in 2024, from 23 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.