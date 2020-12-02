“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Bone Fixation Plate:

Bone Fixation Plate is an operation in orthopedics that involves the surgical implementation of implants for the purpose of repairing a bone. An internal fixator may be made of stainless steel or titanium. Bone Fixation Plate Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Wright MedicaL

Medtronic

Tornier

NuVasive

Globus Medical

BBraun

aap Implantate

MicroPort Market Segment by Type, covers:

Stainless Steel Type

Titanium Type

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Craniomaxillofacial Plate Fixation

Spinal Plate Fixation

Limbs Plate Fixation

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The global average price of Bone Fixation Plate is in the decreasing trend, from 217 USD/Unit in 2011 to 210 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Bone Fixation Plate includes Stainless Steel Type, Titanium Type and other type, and the production proportion of Stainless Steel Type in 2015 is about 82%, and the price of Titanium Type is much higher than Stainless Steel Type.

Bone Fixation Plate is widely used in Craniomaxillofacial Plate Fixation, Spinal Plate Fixation, Limbs Plate Fixation and other parts. The most proportion of Bone Fixation Plate is Limbs Plate Fixation, and the revenue in 2015 is about 2.7 billion USD.

The worldwide market for Bone Fixation Plate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 7270 million USD in 2024, from 5510 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.