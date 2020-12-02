Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

All-electric Trucks Market 2020 Research Report with Growth, Share, Industry Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

All-electric Trucks

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “All-electric Trucks Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About All-electric Trucks:

  • This report studies the All-electric Trucks market. Motor truck is the most of polluters on the road. Nearly 50% of all emissions from the transportation sector are attributable to light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks. With the development of electric drive, more and more companies entered into this market and some are planning on the introduction of electric trucks. All-electric Truck can largely cutting down the pollution in the city transmission.

    All-electric Trucks Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Mitsubishi Fuso
  • Zenith Motors
  • Alke XT
  • Voltia
  • Dongfeng
  • BYD
  • BAIC
  • Chongqing Ruichi
  • Guohong Auto
  • Hino Motors
  • PACCAR
  • Isuzu
  • Navistar
  • Renault
  • Tesla
  • Nikola Motor
  • Cummins
  • Volkswagen
  • Mercedes-Benz

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Light & Medium-duty Truck
  • Heavy-duty Truck

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Logistics
  • Municipal

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • In the last several years, Global market of All-electric Trucks developed speedy, with an average growth rate of 47%. In 2016, Global revenue of All-electric Trucks is nearly 475 M USD; the actual production is about 18 K Unit.
  • The Global average price of All-electric Trucks is in the downstream trend, from 28.6 K USD/ Unit in 2012 to 26.1 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in downstream trend in the following five years.
  • The worldwide market for All-electric Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 65.0% over the next five years, will reach 12400 million USD in 2024, from 610 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the All-electric Trucks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe All-electric Trucks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of All-electric Trucks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of All-electric Trucks in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the All-electric Trucks market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the All-electric Trucks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, All-electric Trucks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe All-electric Trucks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in All-electric Trucks Market Report:

    • What will be the All-electric Trucks market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the All-electric Trucks market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the All-electric Trucks Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of All-electric Trucks Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 All-electric Trucks Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 All-electric Trucks Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 All-electric Trucks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 All-electric Trucks Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 All-electric Trucks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global All-electric Trucks Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 All-electric Trucks Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 All-electric Trucks Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global All-electric Trucks Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global All-electric Trucks Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 All-electric Trucks Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 All-electric Trucks Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global All-electric Trucks Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 All-electric Trucks Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global All-electric Trucks Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

