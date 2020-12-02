“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Bioplastic Packaging:

Bioplastics are plastics in which all carbon is derived from renewable feedstocks. They may or may not be biodegradable. Biobased plastics contain both renewable and fossil-fuel-based carbon. The percentage of biobased ingredients and the conditions under which the biobased product may biodegrade, if at all, vary widely. Products on the market are made from a variety of natural feedstocks including corn, potatoes, rice, tapioca, palm fiber, wood cellulose, wheat fiber and bagasse. Products are available for a wide range of applications such as cups, bottles, cutlery, plates, bags, bedding, furnishings, carpets, film, textiles and packaging materials.

Bioplastic packaging materials are derived from bio-based resins such as poly lactic acid (PLA), bio-PET, bio-PP, PHA. Aforementioned resins provide properties such as tensile strength and enhanced impact resistance which increase their application in food & beverages, kitchen utensils and electronics industries over the forecast period. Bioplastic Packaging Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Arkema

Dupont

NatureWorks

Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group

Novamont

Metabolix

Reverdia

Solvay

Bioamber

Corbion Market Segment by Type, covers:

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Bio-PET

Bio-PP

PHA Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food & Beverages

Kitchen Utensils

Electronics Industries

Other Industry Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

This report focuses on the Bioplastic Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe is expected to be one of the largest markets for bioplastic packaging over the forecast period on account of stringent regulations against consumption of non-recyclable plastics along with gaining popularity of sustainable packaging in manufacturing industry. Supportive government policies in Europe that includes Europe 2020 strategy which supports bio-economy encourage public authorities to give preference towards procurement of bio based products and allowing member states to reduce taxes for bio based products.