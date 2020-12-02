“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Agricultural Inoculants:

Agricultural inoculants are formulations containing one or more beneficial microorganism strains, (or species) which help in plant growth and development, directly or indirectly. These microorganisms consume several elements from soil as food sources and excrete these into more available materials for plants. Agricultural inoculants are gaining popularity because of their multi-functional benefits to plants in sustainable agriculture. Agricultural Inoculants Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

BASF

Novozymes

Dupont

BAYER

Verdesian Life Sciences

Stoller

Bio-Soja

Calister S. A

Leading Bio-Agri

ABM

Alosca Technologies

Microquimica

KALO

Hua Long Technical Market Segment by Type, covers:

Liquid

Powder Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Soybean

Cereals

Other Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13876619 Scope of this report:

North America is the leading agricultural inoculants producer region, with revenue market share as 37.81%.

North America and South America are the major sales markets, with global market share of 37.81% % and 30.51% in 2017 Respectively. Brazil and Argentina constituted the largest country markets in the Latin American region in 2014. The increase in demand of organically grown food products by the population is fueling the market for agricultural inoculants in this region. Brazil and Argentina are the major contributors in the production of soybean. Agricultural inoculants are widely used for the soybean crops and hence the consumption of inoculants is expected to increase in the next five years. Latin America is one of the largest regions having organic agricultural land area which makes the demand for agricultural inoculants high in this region. North America accounted for the largest market share, due to the high rate of adoption of new technologies to increase the efficiency of crop production and minimize the cost of operations.

With the development of agricultural inoculants production technology, the manufacturers should realize that the copyrights, patents, and intellectual property are most important part of agricultural inoculants. So their share in the international market can increase, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

The worldwide market for Agricultural Inoculants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 720 million USD in 2024, from 430 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.