Agricultural Inoculants Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Agricultural Inoculants

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Agricultural Inoculants Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Agricultural Inoculants:

  • Agricultural inoculants are formulations containing one or more beneficial microorganism strains, (or species) which help in plant growth and development, directly or indirectly. These microorganisms consume several elements from soil as food sources and excrete these into more available materials for plants. Agricultural inoculants are gaining popularity because of their multi-functional benefits to plants in sustainable agriculture.

    Agricultural Inoculants Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • BASF
  • Novozymes
  • Dupont
  • BAYER
  • Verdesian Life Sciences
  • Stoller
  • Bio-Soja
  • Calister S. A
  • Leading Bio-Agri
  • ABM
  • Alosca Technologies
  • Microquimica
  • KALO
  • Hua Long Technical

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Liquid
  • Powder

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Soybean
  • Cereals
  • Other

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • North America is the leading agricultural inoculants producer region, with revenue market share as 37.81%.
  • North America and South America are the major sales markets, with global market share of 37.81% % and 30.51% in 2017 Respectively. Brazil and Argentina constituted the largest country markets in the Latin American region in 2014. The increase in demand of organically grown food products by the population is fueling the market for agricultural inoculants in this region. Brazil and Argentina are the major contributors in the production of soybean. Agricultural inoculants are widely used for the soybean crops and hence the consumption of inoculants is expected to increase in the next five years. Latin America is one of the largest regions having organic agricultural land area which makes the demand for agricultural inoculants high in this region. North America accounted for the largest market share, due to the high rate of adoption of new technologies to increase the efficiency of crop production and minimize the cost of operations.
  • With the development of agricultural inoculants production technology, the manufacturers should realize that the copyrights, patents, and intellectual property are most important part of agricultural inoculants. So their share in the international market can increase, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.
  • The worldwide market for Agricultural Inoculants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 720 million USD in 2024, from 430 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Agricultural Inoculants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Agricultural Inoculants product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Agricultural Inoculants, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Agricultural Inoculants in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Agricultural Inoculants market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Agricultural Inoculants breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Agricultural Inoculants market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agricultural Inoculants sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Agricultural Inoculants Market Report:

    • What will be the Agricultural Inoculants market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Agricultural Inoculants market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Agricultural Inoculants Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Agricultural Inoculants Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Agricultural Inoculants Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Agricultural Inoculants Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Agricultural Inoculants Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Agricultural Inoculants Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Agricultural Inoculants Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Agricultural Inoculants Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Agricultural Inoculants Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Agricultural Inoculants Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Agricultural Inoculants Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

