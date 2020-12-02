“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Folic Acid Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Folic Acid industry.

About Folic Acid:

Folic Acid, also called vitamin B9, is a type of water-soluble B vitamin that is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and available as a dietary supplement. Folic Acid Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

DSM

BASF

Xinfa Pharmaceutical

Niutang

Zhejiang Shengda

Changzhou Xinhong

Jiheng Pharmaceutical

Changzhou Kangrui

Jiangxi Tianxin Market Segment by Type, covers:

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Animal Feeding

Food and Beverage

Cosmetic, Health Supplements and Medicine Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The Folic Acid industry concentration is very high; there are several manufacturers in the world, and located in Europe and China.

Shandong Sinobioway is the Niutang players, it takes about 1/4 of the global market production, but for sales revenue, BASF take a market share of around 25% due to its product are only DC grade, which price is far higher than other ones.

In the current folic acid production process, synthetic routes within the industry are basically the same, the difference is mainly reflected in two areas: how to reduce pollution and improve yield. So the prices of different players in China are very closed.

In the applications, animal feeding is a majority ones, it takes around 3/4 of the total sales, but its growth rate can not match up with the food and medical ones.

The key consumption markets locate at Europe, Americas and China. The Europe takes the market share of 32%, followed by North America with 29%, China with 20%.

The worldwide market for Folic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 170 million USD in 2024, from 130 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.