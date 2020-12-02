“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Alginates & Derivatives:

Alginates are the salts of alginic acid, a polyuronide of mannuronic acid and guluronic acid that is extracted from brown seaweeds.

Alginates & derivatives are generally used as thickness, stabilizers, gelling agents and so on.

In this report, the alginates & derivatives include: sodium alginate, calcium alginate, potassium alginate, propylene glycol alginate (PGA), ammonium alginate, etc.

Alginates & Derivatives Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

FMC

KIMICA

Cargill

Dupont (Danisco)

Bright Moon Group

Gather Great Ocean

Jiejing Group

Tiantian Seaweed

Huanyu Seaweed

Topp Corporation

Yantai Xinwang

Fengrun Seaweed

Zhouji Chemicals

Huanghai Biological

Allforlong Bio-tech Market Segment by Type, covers:

Sodium Alginate

Calcium Alginate

Potassium Alginate

PGA

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food & Beverage

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13837208 Scope of this report:

The global production of alginates & derivatives increases from 48731 MT in 2010 to 58270 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 3.65%. This industry is concentrated. China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. Bright Moon Group is the world leader, which holds the 22.73% production market share in 2015. FMC is the second biggest manufacturer with production share of 12.00% in 2015.

Alginates & derivatives downstream industry is mainly printing and dyeing industry, food industry, pharmaceutical, etc. In recent years, the printing and dyeing industry has developed rapidly. The demand for alginates & derivatives will correspondingly increase.