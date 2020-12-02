Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

Next Generation Sequencing Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Next Generation Sequencing

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Next Generation Sequencing Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Next Generation Sequencing industry.

About Next Generation Sequencing:

  • Next generation sequencing (NGS) technology is used to sequence millions of small fragments of DNA simultaneously. The technology is similar to capillary electrophoresis where the bases of small fragments of DNA are sequentially identified from signals emitted, and each fragment is resynthesized from a DNA template strand.

    Next Generation Sequencing Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • DNAnexus
  • DNASTAR
  • Eagle Genomics
  • Edge Biosystems
  • GENEWIZ
  • Roche
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Biomatters
  • CLC Bio
  • GATC biotech
  • Macrogen
  • BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)
  • Illumina
  • Life Technology
  • EMC
  • Dnastar

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
  • Whole Genome Sequencing
  • Whole Exome Sequencing

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Whole-genome Sequencing
  • Exome Sequencing
  • Targeted Resequencing
  • De Novo Sequencing
  • RNA Sequencing
  • ChIP Sequencing
  • Methyl Sequencing
  • Others

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • This report studies the Next Generation Sequencing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Next Generation Sequencing market by product type and applications/end industries.
  • The major difference is that NGS process is extended across millions of reactions in a massively parallel fashion, rather than restricted to a single or a few DNA fragments. This technology enables rapid sequencing of large stretches of DNA base pairs spanning entire genomes with highly sophisticated instruments capable of producing hundreds of gigabytes of data in a single sequencing run.
  • The global Next Generation Sequencing market
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Next Generation Sequencing.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Next Generation Sequencing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Next Generation Sequencing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Next Generation Sequencing in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Next Generation Sequencing market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Next Generation Sequencing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Next Generation Sequencing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Next Generation Sequencing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Next Generation Sequencing Market Report:

    • What will be the Next Generation Sequencing market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Next Generation Sequencing market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Next Generation Sequencing Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Next Generation Sequencing Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Next Generation Sequencing Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Next Generation Sequencing Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Next Generation Sequencing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Next Generation Sequencing Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Next Generation Sequencing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Next Generation Sequencing Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Next Generation Sequencing Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Next Generation Sequencing Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Next Generation Sequencing Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Next Generation Sequencing Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

