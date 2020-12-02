“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Next Generation Sequencing:

About Next Generation Sequencing:

Next generation sequencing (NGS) technology is used to sequence millions of small fragments of DNA simultaneously. The technology is similar to capillary electrophoresis where the bases of small fragments of DNA are sequentially identified from signals emitted, and each fragment is resynthesized from a DNA template strand.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

DNAnexus

DNASTAR

Eagle Genomics

Edge Biosystems

GENEWIZ

Roche

Agilent Technologies

Biomatters

CLC Bio

GATC biotech

Macrogen

BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)

Illumina

Life Technology

EMC

Dnastar Market Segment by Type, covers:

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Whole-genome Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

Targeted Resequencing

De Novo Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

ChIP Sequencing

Methyl Sequencing

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13714191 Scope of this report:

This report studies the Next Generation Sequencing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Next Generation Sequencing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major difference is that NGS process is extended across millions of reactions in a massively parallel fashion, rather than restricted to a single or a few DNA fragments. This technology enables rapid sequencing of large stretches of DNA base pairs spanning entire genomes with highly sophisticated instruments capable of producing hundreds of gigabytes of data in a single sequencing run.

The global Next Generation Sequencing market

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Next Generation Sequencing.