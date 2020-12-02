Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

Sand Blasting Equipment Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Sand Blasting Equipment

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Sand Blasting Equipment Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Sand Blasting Equipment industry.

About Sand Blasting Equipment:

  • Abrasive blasting, more commonly known as sandblasting, is the operation of forcibly propelling a stream of abrasive material against a surface under high pressure to smooth a rough surface, roughen a smooth surface, shape a surface or remove surface contaminants. A pressurised fluid, typically compressed air, or a centrifugal wheel is used to propel the blasting material (often called the media). There are several variants of the process, using various media; some are highly abrasive, whereas others are milder. The most abrasive are shot blasting (with metal shot) and sandblasting (with sand). Moderately abrasive variants include glass bead blasting (with glass beads) and media blasting with ground-up plastic stock or walnut shells and corncobs. A mild version is sodablasting (with baking soda). In addition, there are alternatives that are barely abrasive or nonabrasive, such as ice blasting and dry-ice blasting.

    Sand Blasting Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Torbo Engineering Keizers
  • Norton Sandblasting Equipment
  • Trinity Tool Company
  • Sintokogio Group
  • Airblast
  • Kramer Industries
  • Clemco Industries Corporation
  • Tools USA

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Mini Sand Blasting Machines
  • Portable Sand Blasting Machines
  • Bulk Sand Blasting Machines

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Marine
  • Oil and Gas
  • Petrochemical
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • This report focuses on the Sand Blasting Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • The increasing demand for sand blasting equipment drives the market. Technical advancement, lung diseases like silicosis caused by manual sand blasting operation and rapid industrialization are key drivers for sand blasting equipment market. Substitution of manual labor improve productivity and efficiency. Inhalation of silica, which has been traditionally used as an abrasive material in sand blasting machines, causes health hazards such as silicosis and other lung diseases. Sand blasting equipment prevent contracting any lung disorders, which is thereby expected to propel market growth. Asia Pacific sandblasting machines dominated market owing to low costs and high demand for these products. China is predicted to be the major revenue contributor for APAC. Europe sandblasting machines market size is expected to increase over the forecast period, followed by North America.
  • The worldwide market for Sand Blasting Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 480 million USD in 2023, from 390 million USD in 2017, according to a new study.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Sand Blasting Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sand Blasting Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sand Blasting Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Sand Blasting Equipment market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Sand Blasting Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Sand Blasting Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sand Blasting Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Sand Blasting Equipment Market Report:

    • What will be the Sand Blasting Equipment market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Sand Blasting Equipment market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Sand Blasting Equipment Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Sand Blasting Equipment Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Sand Blasting Equipment Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Sand Blasting Equipment Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Sand Blasting Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Sand Blasting Equipment Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Sand Blasting Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Sand Blasting Equipment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Sand Blasting Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Sand Blasting Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Sand Blasting Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Sand Blasting Equipment Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Sand Blasting Equipment Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Sand Blasting Equipment Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Sand Blasting Equipment Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Sand Blasting Equipment Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Sand Blasting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

