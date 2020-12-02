“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Military Aerospace Simulation and Training:

Military Aerospace Simulation and Training includes the aerospace simulators, training devices and related services for military. They are commonly purchased by governments of countries who have strong air forces and military aircrafts.

Aerospace simulator and training device are devices that artificially re-create aircraft flight and the environment in which it flies, for pilot training, design, or other purposes. It includes replicating the equations that govern how aircraft fly, how they react to applications of flight controls, the effects of other aircraft systems, and how the aircraft reacts to external factors such as air density, turbulence, wind shear, cloud, precipitation, etc.

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

CAE

Thales

FlightSafety

CSTS Dinamika

Kratos

L-3 Communications

Rockwell Collins

Textron

BAE Systems

Rheinmetall

Bluesky

Moreget Market Segment by Type, covers:

Full Flight Simulator

Flight Training Device

Computer Based Training Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Fixed-wing Aircraft

Rotary-wing Aircraft Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Currently in the global military aerospace simulator population, United States has an absolutely leading position with a share of over 58%, after it is China with a share of over 4.8%, then followed by UK, Canada, France, Austria. The six countries have a share of about 73.7%.

Most of the leading military aerospace training and simulation suppliers have recorded revenue growth and do not expect any slowdown as their customers continue to look towards simulators as a way to reduce costs, while improving the readiness of their pilots. While much of the growth in the military aerospace simulation market has been generated by orders for new simulators, orders for existing equipment upgrades are also contributing to the total market.

Although Chinese military aerospace training and simulation industry started later than the developed countries, it has already had a big development in recent years. Due to fierce competition in the international market as well as the core technology monopoly, China Air Force has to spend a lot of money to introduce foreign aircraft simulator or spend high cost for training people abroad, it resulted the high cost of domestic pilot training, and the operating costs cannot be reduced. For reasons of national defense need as well as domestic civil market demand, flight simulation equipment industry belongs to the industries which need rapid development.