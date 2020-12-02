“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks:

Artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks are most frequently used in operating rooms owing to rise in the number of dental centers and hospitals, a surge in insurance reimbursement, and high-unmet needs in emerging economies. Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

ResMed

Fisher and Paykel

Ambu

Drager

CareFusion Market Segment by Type, covers:

Invasive Ventilation

Non-Invasive Ventilation Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Operation Room

Intensive Care Units

Emergency Room

Dental

Home Care Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

This report focuses on the Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW are the key regional markets analyzed in the study. In 2014, North America accounted for the largest share of over 55% in 2014. Key factors attributing to its high share are the presence of high-quality healthcare infrastructure, better reimbursement scenario, and high investment in research and development. Furthermore, technological advancements, high consumer awareness about different treatments available, products and associated benefits are the key forces impacting overall market dynamics.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, mainly due to growth in public and private healthcare facilities, improvement in reimbursement scenario, and increase in the disease prevalence rates.