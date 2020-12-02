Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

LED Strip Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

LED Strip

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

The “LED Strip Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the LED Strip industry.

About LED Strip:

  • LED Strip is also called Flex LED Strip. Flex LED strip lights are thin flexible printed circuit boards with LEDs and resistors attached that populated by surface mounted light-emitting diodes (SMD LEDs) that usually comes with an adhesive backing. These LED strips come in many configurations meaning one can be very bright to light an entire room and another less bright for accent lighting. LED flexible strips can also be made to use any usable wavelength or color that is desired for your home or business project.

    LED Strip Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Forge Europa
  • LEDVANCE
  • Ledridge Lighting
  • Digital Advanced Lighting
  • Lighting Ever LTD
  • LEDMY

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • 5050
  • 3528
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Home Application
  • Commercial Application

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • Forge Europa dominated the market, with accounted for 35.77% of the LED Strip revenue market share in 2017. LEDVANCE and Ledridge Lighting are the key players and accounted for 10.13%, 9.93% respectively of the UK LED Strip market share in 2017.
  • In terms of applications, the commercial application segment was estimated to account for the highest sales volume share of 85.70% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2023.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
  • Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • This report focuses on the LED Strip in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe LED Strip product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LED Strip, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LED Strip in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the LED Strip market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the LED Strip breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, LED Strip market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED Strip sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in LED Strip Market Report:

    • What will be the LED Strip market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the LED Strip market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the LED Strip Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of LED Strip Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 LED Strip Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 LED Strip Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 LED Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 LED Strip Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 LED Strip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global LED Strip Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 LED Strip Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 LED Strip Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global LED Strip Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global LED Strip Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 LED Strip Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 LED Strip Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global LED Strip Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 LED Strip Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global LED Strip Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

