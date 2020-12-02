“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Automotive Modular Seating:

Modular seating is an improved version of the automatic seating system with additional features. Electronically operated seats offer better comfort levels to the occupant and are less in weight than the manual ones. Automotive Modular Seating Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Adient

Faurecia

Lear Corporation

ContinentalÂ

Brose Fahrzeugteile

F.S. Fehrer Automotive

Fisher & Company

GRAMMER

Magna

TOYOTA Market Segment by Type, covers:

Fabric Seat

Genuine Leather Seat

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report focuses on the Automotive Modular Seating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.