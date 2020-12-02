“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Aluminum Capacitors:

An aluminum capacitor is a kind of capacitor which consists of cathode aluminum foil, capacitor paper (electrolytic paper), electrolyte, and an aluminum oxide layer, which acts as the dielectric, formed on the anode foil surface. Aluminum capacitors have the largest capacitance values per unit volume compared to the two other main conventional capacitor families, ceramic and plastic film capacitors, but articulately smaller capacitance than similar sized super-capacitors.

Strong moves in the aluminum capacitors markets have greatly modified the competitive landscape. Nippon Chemi-Con is now a market revenue and technology leader. Nichicon and Rubycon have remained strong. Meanwhile, many of the leading manufacturers have Investment to in China to build their China-based facilities.

In the next five years, the global consumption of aluminum capacitors will show upward tendency further.

Consumer electronics applications still take the lionâ€™s share of the aluminum capacitors market. While automotive is the big story in 2014, as car manufacturers like Tesla, Nissan and Ford together with some governments are promoting new energy car.