About Baby Care Products:

The baby care products market has been segmented into baby cosmetics and toiletries, baby safety and convenience products, and baby food/formula. Of these, the baby food/formula segment accounted for major share of the market in 2017. It was followed by the baby cosmetics and toiletries segment, which has been further split into baby skincare, baby hair care, baby bath, diapers, and others (including baby wipes and fragrance). The baby skin care sub-segment is further divided into baby massage oil, baby lotions, cream/moisturizers, and talcum powder. Preference for specific products among parents has boosted the demand for baby care products. However, internet marketing for baby care products has not emerged significantly in developing countries such as Russia, India, and China. This is anticipated to adversely affect the baby care products market in these countries. Baby Care Products Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Artsana

Beiersdorf

Johnson & Johnson

Pigeon Market Segment by Type, covers:

Baby Skin Care

Baby Hair Care Products

Bathing Products

Baby Toiletries

Baby Food & Beverages Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenient Stores

Online Markets Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

This report focuses on the Baby Care Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Increase in infant population, high spending capacity of the people, rising number of women in the workforce and health concerns of consumers are key drivers to propel the market. In addition, convenience of the Baby Care product is another factor to drive the market Organized retail stores provide convenience to the consumers by offering several product brands under the same roof and provide them variety among numerous brands. Regionally, Asia Pacific held the major share in the global market in 2018 and is expected to hold the sway throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed largely to the substantial rise in discretionary spending by parents, especially in emerging economies, on various healthcare products for the wellness of their babies.