Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Dec 2, 2020 , ,

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing industry.

About Healthcare RCM Outsourcing:

  • Healthcare industry is undergoing a transition with increased competition among healthcare service providers. Currently, companies are more focused on providing quality care at lower price to their patients. Increasing healthcare cost is an alarming concern in this industry. In order to achieve cost savings, the industry players have introduced significant innovations in non-clinical solutions such as simplified administrative costs. The administrative components comprise all the services that range from front-end to back-end services. The process starts from gathering information from patients, documentation record, submitting, analyzing, and eventually paying for medical bills. This whole spectrum of administrative services is considered as healthcare RCM. Revenue cycle management (RCM) is the fundamental process that enables a company to be paid for providing their services. For most healthcare providers, RCM includes everything from pre-registering a patient all the way through the final zero balance invoicing for a particular visit.

    Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Conifer Health Solutions
  • nthrive (Medassets + Precyse)
  • optum360
  • GeBBS Healthcare
  • Change Healthcare (Emdeon)
  • McKesson RelayHealth
  • Parallon (HCA)
  • MedData (Cardon Outreach)
  • MedAssist (Firstsource)
  • Availity
  • The SSI Group
  • Accretive Health (R1 RCM Inc)
  • Cerner

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Pre-intervention
  • Intervention
  • Post-intervention

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Small/Rural Hospitals
  • Community Hospitals
  • Large Hospitals & Academic Medical Centers

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • The global Healthcare RCM Outsourcingindustry was 11713.04 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 22101.11 million USD by 2023, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 11.16% between 2017 and 2023. The market is driven by various end-users, such as small/rural hospitals, community hospitals, large hospitals & academic medical centers. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ€™ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • The global Healthcare RCM Outsourcingmarket is valued at 13200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 22100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Healthcare RCM Outsourcing.
  • This report studies the Healthcare RCM Outsourcingmarket status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Healthcare RCM Outsourcingmarket by product type and applications/end industries.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Healthcare RCM Outsourcing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Healthcare RCM Outsourcing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Healthcare RCM Outsourcing in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Healthcare RCM Outsourcing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Report:

    • What will be the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

