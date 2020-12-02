Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

Levulinic Acid Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Levulinic Acid

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Levulinic Acid Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Levulinic Acid:

  • Levulinic acid (CAS No 123-76-2), or 4-oxopentanoic acid, is an organic compound with the formula CH3C(O)CH2CH2CO2H. It is classified as a keto acid. This white crystalline solid is soluble in water and polar organic solvents. It is derived from degradation of cellulose and is a potential precursor to biofuels.

    Levulinic Acid Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • GFBiochemicals
  • Zibo Changlin Chemical
  • Hebei Yanuo
  • Heroy Chemical Industry
  • Langfang Triple Well Chemicals
  • Hefei TNJ Chemical
  • Guannan East Chemical
  • Zibo Shuangyu
  • LangFang Hawk

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Industrial Grade
  • Pharma Grade
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Plasticizers
  • Food and Flavors
  • Agrochemicals
  • Biofuels
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • The global average price of Levulinic Acid is in the decreasing trend, from 9.12 USD/Kg in 2013 to 8.56 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • Asia Pacific is the largest producer of Levulinic Acid, with a production market share nearly 61.21% in 2017. North America is the second largest producer of Levulinic Acid, enjoying production market share nearly 26.37% in 2017.
  • In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.
  • The worldwide market for Levulinic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.0% over the next five years, will reach 250 million USD in 2024, from 130 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Levulinic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Levulinic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Levulinic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Levulinic Acid in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Levulinic Acid market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Levulinic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Levulinic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Levulinic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Levulinic Acid Market Report:

    • What will be the Levulinic Acid market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Levulinic Acid market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Levulinic Acid Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Levulinic Acid Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Levulinic Acid Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Levulinic Acid Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Levulinic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Levulinic Acid Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Levulinic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Levulinic Acid Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Levulinic Acid Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Levulinic Acid Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Levulinic Acid Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Levulinic Acid Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Levulinic Acid Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Levulinic Acid Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Levulinic Acid Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Levulinic Acid Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Levulinic Acid Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

