About Levulinic Acid:

Levulinic acid (CAS No 123-76-2), or 4-oxopentanoic acid, is an organic compound with the formula CH3C(O)CH2CH2CO2H. It is classified as a keto acid. This white crystalline solid is soluble in water and polar organic solvents. It is derived from degradation of cellulose and is a potential precursor to biofuels. Levulinic Acid Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

GFBiochemicals

Zibo Changlin Chemical

Hebei Yanuo

Heroy Chemical Industry

Langfang Triple Well Chemicals

Hefei TNJ Chemical

Guannan East Chemical

Zibo Shuangyu

LangFang Hawk Market Segment by Type, covers:

Industrial Grade

Pharma Grade

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Plasticizers

Food and Flavors

Agrochemicals

Biofuels

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The global average price of Levulinic Acid is in the decreasing trend, from 9.12 USD/Kg in 2013 to 8.56 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Asia Pacific is the largest producer of Levulinic Acid, with a production market share nearly 61.21% in 2017. North America is the second largest producer of Levulinic Acid, enjoying production market share nearly 26.37% in 2017.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The worldwide market for Levulinic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.0% over the next five years, will reach 250 million USD in 2024, from 130 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.