About Release Liners:

A release liner is a material made up of paper or plastic which functions as a carrier for the pressure-sensitive label stock. It has specialized non-stick coatings on one or both ends. It is coated with a release agent on one or both sides, which prevents it from making bonding with the material. The release agent stimulates release effect against any material coated with adhesives. Release liners protect the adhesive prior to its initial application. Release liners come in different forms such as in paper or plastic films and can be printed or non-printed. Primarily release liners are made up from glassine or super calendered kraft paper.

ShangXin Paper Market Segment by Type, covers:

Globally, the release liner industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of release liner is relatively matures. And some enterprises, like MunksjÃ¶, Loparex and Mondi are well-known for the wonderful performance of their release liner and related services. At the same time, Asia, occupied 37% consumption market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global release liner industry because of the great potential demand in the region.

The consumption volume of release liner is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of release liner industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of release liner is still promising.

The product average price followed with the price of raw materials, the average price will have uncertain factors in the few future years. At the same time, due to increasing mature manufacturing technology, the production is transferred to the regions with lower raw material cost and labor cost.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the release liner market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the release liner market indicated that the demand in Europe and USA will be relatively stable, but Asia has higher growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in developing countries and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Although the market competition of release liner is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of release liner and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this indus

The worldwide market for Release Liners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 6590 million USD in 2024, from 5160 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.