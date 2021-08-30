Global Pipe and Tube Bending Machine Market: Introduction

Growth in construction and automotive industry has led to higher adoption of machines, such as pipe and tube bending machines in the market. Pipe and tube bending machines are generally used to bend pipes and tubes to produce finished parts. This machine consists of a guidance wheel device, driving device, pre-pressing device, clamping head device, rocker arm, hydraulic system and intermediate frequency power supply. Among these, the rocker arm is the main part of the bending machine as its function is to bend the pipe into a required radius.

Pipe and tube bending machines are generally available in two types: CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) bending machines and hydraulic bending machines. CNC bending machines are highly preferred by end-use industries owing to their various advantages, such as cost efficiency, accuracy and consistency.

Global Pipe and Tube Bending Machine Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing construction and automotive industries are expected to be major factors expected to drive the growth of the pipe and tube bending machine market in near future. Moreover, pipe and tube bending machines are highly cost effective as they do not require any welded fitting. This is expected to drive the growth of the pipe and tube bending machine market over the forecast period. Furthermore, CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) bending machines produce a high level of accuracy, repeatability and consistency.

Such improvements in technologies will also bring traction to the pipe and tube bending machine market in near future. That apart, increasing efficiency and advancements in technology in pipe and tube bending machines will encourage the end-user industries to purchase machines, which will further add to the growth of the market.

Restraints

Pipe and tube bending machines have few drawbacks. These machines demand high maintenance cost, which is anticipated to be a major factor hampering the growth of pipe and tube bending machine in near future. Moreover, pipe and tube bending machines require qualified technicians and labor to manage machines, which will further act as a restraining factor for the growth of pipe and tube bending machine market over the forecast period.

Global Pipe and Tube Bending Machine Market: Segmentation

The global pipe and tube bending machine market can be segmented on the basis of product and end-use industry.

By product type, the pipe and tube bending machine market can be segmented into:

CNC Bending Machine

Hydraulic Pipe Bender Single Head Hydraulic Pipe Bender Double Head Hydraulic Pipe Bender



By end-use industry, the pipe and tube bending machine market can be segmented into:

Power Construction

Public Railway Construction

Boilers

Bridge

Ships Furniture

Global Pipe and Tube Bending Machine Market: Region-wise Outlook

Europe is anticipated to be closely followed by Asia Pacific throughout the forecast period. Both of these markets are expected to witness massive growth in the pipe and tube bending machine market due to the growth in construction sector in emerging economics, such as China and India. Owing to high demand for pipe and tube bending machines from various end-use industries in the region, North America is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Latin America, in particular, is projected to support growth in the pipe and tube bending machine market due to growing shift in the preference of consumer towards automated products in the region. Japan and Middle East and Africa are expected to support the growth of tempered glass market over the forecast period owing to growing construction activity in countries, such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.

Global Pipe and Tube Bending Machine Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global pipe and tube bending machine market include:

Electropneumatics

Wonsten Group

CML USA, Inc.

Shuz Tung Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd.

Tube & Pipe Bending Machines Ltd.

Baileigh Industrial, Inc.

SOCO Machinery Co., Ltd.

Promau S.r.l.

Van Sant Enterprises, Inc.

AMOB

SweBend

PHI

Chiao Sheng Machinery Co., Ltd.

Thorson Industries

Sharpe Products

Chiyoda Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Pines Technology