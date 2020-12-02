“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Automitive Oil Seal:

Automotive oil seal is an important sealing product that is used to block gaps in automotive components to prevent the leakage of lubricants. In addition, it protect automotive components from dust, sand and foreign objects. Automotive oil is a small but indispensable functional component used in vehicles. It is made of many different materials, while nitrile -butadiene rubber (NBR) is one of the most commonly used materials. Averagely, there may be 25 oil seals are used in a vehicle according to the automotive components.

Automitive Oil Seal Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

NOK

EagleBurgmann

Trelleborg

Federal-Mogul

SKF

Musashi

JTEKT

Akita Oil Seal Co

UMC

Corteco Ishino

Arai Seisakusho Co

KEEPER

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Rubber

Metal

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive Transaxle

Automotive Engine

Automotive Electric Power Steering

Automotive Wheels

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report focuses on the Automitive Oil Seal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the last several years, the development of Japan automotive oil seal industry is relatively stable with an average growth rate of 3.25%. In 2015, the Japan capacity of automotive oil seal is about 479 million and the actual production is expected to be more than 400 million units.

Japan is an important supplier of automotive oil seal in the global. The rising of automotive oil seal has close relationship with the automotive industry, which brings a hotbed for the development of automotive oil seal. Most giant manufacturers of automotive oil seal have cooperation with these automotive manufacturers like Toyota.

Besides meet the domestic demand for automotive oil seal, manufacturers can also exported little amount products to abroad, especially to China, which is one of the largest consumption market of automotive oil seal. In recent years, the fast development of China automotive industry also brought a chance for Japan automotive oil seal industry.