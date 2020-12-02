“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Biological Buffers are used to prepare exclusive solutions that aid in various biochemical processes, wherein a significant change in pH can lead to harmful reaction in molecular structure, biological activity and functions. Buffer systems are aqueous systems that resist changes in pH, as an acid or base is added. Biological Buffers Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Avantor

Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher)

Merck

Lonza

Bio-Rad

BD

GE Healthcare

Promega Corporation

Hamilton Company

XZL BIO-TECHNOLOGY

SRL Market Segment by Type, covers:

Phosphates Type

Acetates Type

TRIS Type

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Research Institution

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

A buffer is simply a solution containing a weak acid and its conjugate base. When an acid is added to the buffer, it reacts with the conjugate base making a weak acid and hardly affecting the pH of the solution.