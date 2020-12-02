Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

AC Motor Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Dec 2, 2020

AC Motor

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “AC Motor Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About AC Motor:

  • AC Motors is an electric motor driven by alternating current (AC). The AC Motor commonly consists of two basic parts, an outside stationary stator having coils supplied with alternating current to produce a rotating magnetic field, called â€œstatorâ€ ;and an inside rotor attached to the output shaft producing a second rotating magnetic field and output kinetic energy, namely â€œrotorâ€. In this report we mainly talk about the AC Motors power is larger than 1HP.

    AC Motor Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • ABB
  • Siemens
  • Brook Crompton
  • Regal Beloit
  • TMEIC
  • Nidec Corp
  • Yaskawa
  • Lenze
  • WEG
  • Sicme Motori
  • T-T Electric
  • Wolong Electric
  • Haerbin Electric
  • Changsha Motor Factory
  • Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine
  • XEMC
  • Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment
  • Shanghai Electric Group
  • Jiangsu Dazhong
  • Nanyang Explosion Protection Group
  • Simo Motor
  • SEC Electric Machinery

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Synchronous Motors
  • Induction Motors

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Water Pump
  • Machine Tool
  • Train
  • Compressor
  • Ventilator
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • First, the AC Motor industry concentration is relatively not high; the high-end products mainly from America and western European. ABB and Siemens have a long history and unshakable status in this industry with perfect products in the Europe. As to the USA, the Regal Beloit has become a regional leader. In Asia, it is TMEIC that leads the technology development.
  • Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.
  • This report focuses on the AC Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe AC Motor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of AC Motor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of AC Motor in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the AC Motor market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the AC Motor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, AC Motor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe AC Motor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in AC Motor Market Report:

    • What will be the AC Motor market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the AC Motor market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the AC Motor Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of AC Motor Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 AC Motor Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 AC Motor Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 AC Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 AC Motor Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 AC Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global AC Motor Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 AC Motor Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 AC Motor Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global AC Motor Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global AC Motor Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 AC Motor Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 AC Motor Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global AC Motor Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 AC Motor Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global AC Motor Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

