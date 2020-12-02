“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Overactive bladder (OAB) is a bladder disorder that results in an abnormal urge to urinate, urinary frequency, and nocturia (voiding at night). Some patients may also experience urinary incontinence (involuntary loss of bladder control). Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Astellas Pharma

Allergan

Pfizer

Teva (Activas)

Johnson & Johnson Market Segment by Type, covers:

Anticholinergics

Mirabegron

Botox Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Idiopathic Overactive Bladder

Neurogenic Overactive Bladder Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

North America is the largest consumption market of Overactive Bladder Treatment with prevalence as high as 11% and high medical level. In 2016, North America accounts for 49.59%.

Followed North America, Europe is the second largest consumption market with share of 27.84%. Besides, Japan is also an important market with market share over 17%. China and other Asian countries is the emerging market with the fastest growth rate, though there is no large manufacturer of Overactive Bladder Treatment drugs.

The Overactive Bladder Treatment market can be segmented as Anticholinergics, Mirabegron, Botox and Other Drugs. Among them, Anticholinergics account for the largest market share while it is in a decreasing trend. The growth rate of Mirabegron and Botox is fast.

The worldwide market for Overactive Bladder Treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 6460 million USD in 2024, from 4710 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.