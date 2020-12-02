“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Dental Adhesives and Sealants Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Dental Adhesives and Sealants:

Dental adhesives are designed to bond composite resins to enamel and dentin. Dental sealants are dental treatment intended to prevent tooth decay. Dental sealants are materials placed in pits and fissures to fill them in, creating a smooth surface that is easy to clean.

3M

Ivoclar Vivadent

DENTSPLY International

KaVo Kerr Group

Heraeus Kulzer

GC Corporation

Kuraray

SDI

Pulpdent

Ultradent

Cosmedent

BISCO

Sino-dentex Market Segment by Type, covers:

Self-etching Adhesive

Selective-etching Adhesive

Total-etching Adhesive Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Direct Restoration Bonding

Indirect Restoration Bonding Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report focuses on the Dental Adhesives and Sealants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Dental adhesives are wildly used in dental treatment. Dental sealants are used for the prevention of childhood tooth decay. So, demand for dental adhesives and sealants is large and varies with the number of people. Also, people in China are not concerned about dental health like people in USA or Europe. China dental adhesives and sealants consumption is not too much.

Due to small packages and expensive high purity material, coupled with distribution costs and other ancillary components such as scrubbers and other factors, dental adhesives are expensive. dental sealantsâ€™s price is slightly cheaper.