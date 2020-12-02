“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Waste Sorting Robots:

Getting rid of waste has become a challenge for the society, thereby affecting the safety and sustainability of the eco-system. If not handled carefully, garbage is either incinerated or stacked in different places, causing harm to the environment and the people. The traditional method that is used for separating waste not only increases the chances of health hazards to the human workforce but also gives rise to air, water, and soil pollution. Hence, recycling and reusing waste has become essential. Waste sorting robots are automated machines that are replacing the traditional ways of sorting waste. These robots are autonomous intelligent units deployed for waste processing and recycling in industries. Waste Sorting Robots Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Zenrobotics

Amp Robotics

Sadako Technologies

Waste Robotics

Bollegraaf

Homag

Tomra Market Segment by Type, covers:

Polyethylene Products Sorting

Metallic Waste Sorting

Cans Sorting

Bricks Sorting Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Plastic Industry

Metals And Minerals Industry

Food And Beverage Industry

Wood Industry

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13723177 Scope of this report:

This report focuses on the Waste Sorting Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Use of robots for ensuring safety in waste sorting process. Safety in solid waste collection and separation is a major issue. Despite the adoption of the best safety practices, accidents and injuries to human workers can still occur in different processes involved in waste collection and separation. To reduce the risk of injuries and accidents, manufacturers are developing robots for collecting and sorting waste. Robots receive instructions from operating systems for heavy lifting, dumping of waste, and separating reusable materials from waste.