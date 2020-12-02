“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Cryotherapy Units (Cryosurgery Units):

Cryotherapy unit, also known as a cryotherapy chamber or cryosauna, is a medical device used for cryotherapy treatment. The basic principle of cryotherapy requires that the affected nerve is located and identified using imaging and visual techniques, followed by precise targeting using the built-in electrical stimulator in the cryotherapy unit.

Cryo Manufacturing Market Segment by Type, covers:

Liquid Nitrogen Therapy

Dry Ice Therapy

Electric Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Local Cryo

Scope of this report:

The global average price of Cryotherapy Units is up streaming from 2013 to 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Cryotherapy Units includes Liquid Nitrogen Therapy, Dry Ice Therapy and Electric, and the proportion of Liquid Nitrogen Therapy in 2016 is about 41%.

Cryotherapy Units is widely used in Local Cryo and Whole Body Cryo.

The worldwide market for Cryotherapy Units (Cryosurgery Units) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.6% over the next five years, will reach 120 million USD in 2024, from 67 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.