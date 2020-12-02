Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

RNAi for Therapeutic Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types, Application and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

RNAi for Therapeutic

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “RNAi for Therapeutic Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the RNAi for Therapeutic industry.

About RNAi for Therapeutic:

  • RNA interference (RNAi) is a biological process in which RNA molecules inhibit gene expression, typically by causing the destruction of specific mRNA molecules. Historically, it was known by other names, including co-suppression, post-transcriptional gene silencing (PTGS), and quelling. Only after these apparently unrelated processes were fully understood did it become clear that they all described the RNAi phenomenon. RNAi is now known as precise, efficient, stable and better than antisense technology for gene suppression.

    RNAi for Therapeutic Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
  • Arbutus Biopharma (Tekmira)
  • Arrowhead
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
  • Mirna Therapeutics
  • Quark Pharmaceuticals
  • RXi Pharmaceuticals
  • Silence Therapeutics
  • Benitec Biopharma
  • miRagen Therapeutics
  • Sylentis
  • Gradalis
  • Sirnaomics
  • Silenseed

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • siRNA
  • miRNA
  • shRNA

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Cancer
  • Cardiovascular
  • HBV
  • Other

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • RNAi for Therapeuticis in the development stage and there is no use in the market. The fastest research is Clinical phrase III, Such as Q
  • RNA interference (RNAi) is a biological process in which RNA molecules inhibit gene expression, typically by causing the destruction of specific mRNA molecules. Historically, it was known by other names, including co-suppression, post-transcriptional gene silencing (PTGS), and quelling. Only after these apparently unrelated processes were fully understood did it become clear that they all described the RNAi phenomenon. RNAi is now known as precise, efficient, stable and better than antisense technology for gene suppression.-1007, QO1-1002 of Quark Pharmaceuticals. The major technology of RNAi for Therapeuticis siRNA, miRNA and shRNA. SiRNA technology is the most popular, with the expenses market share of 85%, following SiRNA, miRNA is the second of 16% expenses market share in 2015.
  • At present, global expenses concentrates in US and Europe, US takes 80% market share and Europe takes 5% market share. There is A Few R & D Company in the world and the market concentration is high. The top5 (expenses in RNAi for Therapeutic) companies are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Gradalis, miRagen Therapeutics. The five companies occupy about 83% of the market share.
  • The global RNAi for Therapeuticmarket is valued at 990 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3580 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 24.0% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of RNAi for Therapeutic.
  • This report studies the RNAi for Therapeuticmarket status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the RNAi for Therapeuticmarket by product type and applications/end industries.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe RNAi for Therapeutic product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of RNAi for Therapeutic, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of RNAi for Therapeutic in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the RNAi for Therapeutic market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the RNAi for Therapeutic breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, RNAi for Therapeutic market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe RNAi for Therapeutic sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in RNAi for Therapeutic Market Report:

    • What will be the RNAi for Therapeutic market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the RNAi for Therapeutic market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the RNAi for Therapeutic Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of RNAi for Therapeutic Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 RNAi for Therapeutic Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 RNAi for Therapeutic Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 RNAi for Therapeutic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 RNAi for Therapeutic Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 RNAi for Therapeutic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global RNAi for Therapeutic Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 RNAi for Therapeutic Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 RNAi for Therapeutic Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global RNAi for Therapeutic Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global RNAi for Therapeutic Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 RNAi for Therapeutic Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 RNAi for Therapeutic Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global RNAi for Therapeutic Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 RNAi for Therapeutic Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global RNAi for Therapeutic Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

